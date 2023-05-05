No. 4 High Point drops No. 1 Saint Josephs in exciting throwback fashion

RICHMOND, Va. Despite trailing five goals at halftime, the High Point University men’s lacrosse team rallied to defeat No. 1-seeded Saint Joseph’s with a hard-fought effort in the semifinals of the tournament. Atlantic 10. The Panthers scored 11 second-half goals to pull off a storybook return to play for their second conference tournament championship in three seasons.

HIGH POINT OVER SAINT JOE” s.=”” no.=”” seed=”” goes=”” down.=”” chaos=”” usa=”” lacrosse=”” magazine=”” async=”” src =””https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”” charset=””utf-8″>“”> HIGH POINT ABOVE SAINT JOE’S. ?? Another number 1?? the seed falls. MAY = CHAOS pic.twitter.com/WUTl1HjpdG — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) May 4, 2023

To place: Robins Stadium

Score: No. 4 High Point 16, No. 1 Saint Joseph’s

Recordings: High Point No. 4 (9-7, 2-3 A10), Saint Joseph No. 1 (10-5, 5-0 A10)

“From our managers to our staff, to our bench, to the guys on the pitch, it was a total team effort against a very, very good team,” Torpey said. “This team is very strong in the middle, they have incredibly talented attacking and defensive players and a phenomenal staff. So it was just a great all-around effort from our team.”

The Panther defense held on in first possession, forcing a turnover from the Hawks and capitalizing with a Jack Sawyer goal Jack VanOverbeke . SJU then scored the next five goals, but the Panthers rallied from behind to tie the game at 5-5 late in the first quarter.

First on set?? FIRE ME UP SAUCE???? pic.twitter.com/CWUFVcFPpZ – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023 “> First on set?? FIRE ME UP SAUCE???? pic.twitter.com/CWUFVcFPpZ – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023

“Our guys’ resilience went down 5-1 and then at half time 10-5, I’m so proud of them, they never flinched,” the head coach said Jon Torpey . “It’s something we’ve been talking about all week. We’ve had these games where we’re playing really well but then we have some misfires when we’ve given up a few points. So for guys to respond like this today was unbelievable. “

hunter vines had back-to-back goals as the Panther run blocked the Hawks. Brayden Mayea recovered a 50-50 ground ball and found Vines, who scored easily in the crease. Panther’s threatening ride brought the ball back onto the stick for Vines, who dived on his way back around the goal to score with an open-net opportunity.

NO QUIT?? pic.twitter.com/HyRnqFy9eX – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023 “> NO QUIT?? pic.twitter.com/HyRnqFy9eX – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023

Back at 5-3 with 2:32 remaining, HPU kept the momentum going for the rest of the quarter as Michael Ippolito found VanOverbeke, who scored from an almost impossible angle to bring the Panthers within one. As time ran out on the last possession of the period, VanOverbeke hit Sawyer again on a jump pass across the field to tie the game at five goals apiece.

Anyone” s=”” game=”” we=”” tied=”” at=”” the=”” end=”” of=”” first=”” high=”” point=”” lacrosse =”” async=”” src=””https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”” charset=””utf-8″>“”> Someone’s game?????? we are tied at the end of the first!! pic.twitter.com/6xz11wTpBA – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023

The second quarter was all SJU as the Hawks scored five more unanswered goals and kept the Panthers off the board in frame.

High Point stormed into halftime, scoring four goals in less than three minutes of playing time to make it 10-9. Nick Rizzo was the first to score off the break on a Vines flat. Less than 30 seconds later, Henry Mudlaff ran the ball down the pitch on a counter-attack that allowed Grant Amman to hang around and take an open shot from the back for the pole vault goal and his second winner of the year.

The Panther nailed two more goals in the next minute from Mayea and Jaxson Lamb work backwards in one.

?? @Jax_1032 pic.twitter.com/hmA7ujUeOO – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023 “> ?? @Jax_1032 pic.twitter.com/hmA7ujUeOO – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023

SJU extended their lead with the next two goals, but Mayea and Nick Murphy scored on a consecutive possession to stay in the 12-11.

RIP IT @nick_murph_!! pic.twitter.com/CKv8EVDJKp – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023 “> RIP IT @nick_murph_!! pic.twitter.com/CKv8EVDJKp – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023

HPU would continue the hot streak heading into the fourth quarter as VanOverbeke added another Rizzo score before the freshman ryan hynes took the ball on goal himself for his fourth score of the season, giving HPU its first lead since 12:05 in the first quarter.

~11:00 Q4: @HPUMensLax 13, @SJUHawks_MLax 12 The Panthers lead after leading 10-5 at halftime! Tune into ESPN+. Dashboard : https://t.co/57X3i1Yggu pic.twitter.com/DxvNMKfKbK — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) May 4, 2023 “> ~11:00 Q4: @HPUMensLax 13, @SJUHawks_MLax 12 The Panthers lead after leading 10-5 at halftime! Tune into ESPN+. Dashboard : https://t.co/57X3i1Yggu pic.twitter.com/DxvNMKfKbK — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) May 4, 2023

Lamb extended the lead, 14-12, over a Vines discovery with 7:05 remaining, the biggest lead High Point had held all night. As the Hawks replied with another goal after five minutes of scoreless play, HPU added two more scores after Collin Hoben dominated play on faceoff X. Hoben won a faceoff with two minutes remaining and ran the ball downfield, finding VanOverbeke for the quick score before Vines capitalized on another with 1:18 to play, holding the three-goal advantage.

Indicate. For. Your. Ferryman. @hunter_vines1 ?? @Jax_1032 pic.twitter.com/evic6mjIEs – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023 “> Indicate. For. Your. Ferryman. @hunter_vines1 ?? @Jax_1032 pic.twitter.com/evic6mjIEs – High point stock (@HPUMensLax) May 4, 2023

While HPU penalties kept the Panthers shorthanded defensively in the final minute of play, Parker green and the rest of the unit made several saves and blocks to limit the Hawks to just one goal with less than a second on the clock, securing the Panthers victory and prompting sideline celebrations.

THE CELL IS ON. ??@HPUMensLax market. pic.twitter.com/tuLIAK8ZQa — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) May 5, 2023 “> THE CELL IS ON. ??@HPUMensLax market. pic.twitter.com/tuLIAK8ZQa — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) May 5, 2023

Following: High Point will play for its second conference tournament championship in three seasons on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers will face the winner of No. 2 Richmond/No. 3 UMass at noon at Robins Stadium.

#GoHPU x #A10MLAX