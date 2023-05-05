What are you looking for in a shoe? – Iowa State Daily

A wide range of shoe styles are present on the Iowa States campus: heavily cushioned Hokas, platform Converse, retro Nikes, high-top Vans, peep-toe Birkenstocks, and more.

On average, each American owns six pairs of sneakers, according to an article by ArchUSA. With the ability to own and wear multiple pairs of shoes, students reflect on their shoe preferences in terms of comfort and style.

Professor of Kinesiology Tim Derrick teaches biomechanics and functional anatomy and conducts research in biomechanics, particularly in the prevention of running injuries.

My opinion is that if you don’t hurt yourself, you probably don’t have to worry about [your shoes] a lot, Derrick said.

Prior to his 26th birthday at Iowa State, Derrick began testing running shoes produced by companies such as ASICS, Saucony and New Balance. He has also worked with shoe rating companies such as Consumer Reports and Runners World.

As he walks around campus, Derrick takes note of trends in student shoe style and wear. Most walking and running shoes are designed to last around 300 to 400 miles, according to Derrick.

The first thing I see is probably people wearing their shoes too long, Derrick said. The midsole is broken. When they walk, they overpronate, which can cause problems.

When individuals overpronate, their feet roll inward too far when walking or running. With a neutral gait, the outer part of an individual’s foot typically makes contact with the ground before rolling slightly inward, ending in a straight, well-aligned stance. Overpronation is often seen in people with flat feet because their arches collapse more easily than those with medium or high arches.

Ethan Beacom, a senior physics student, observes the impact certain shoes have on his feet over an extended period of time. Beacom generally prefers to wear shoes made by Nike or New Balance.

I have very bad flat feet, so if I wear shoes [with less support], they hurt me if I walk around for a while,” Beacom said. Sometimes, if it’s bad, I wear my reinforced running shoes with two-inch soles.

As Beacom pointed out, soft-cushioned walking and running shoes are on the rise. Derrick also noted that shoe trends can be seen in different eras. In years past, many preferred minimalist shoes with thin midsoles, and now the pendulum seems to have swung the other way.

Madison Kauth, a senior kinesiology and health student, runs in the Brooks Ghost, a popular shoe choice among distance runners. Although she switches between shoes depending on her daily activities, Kauth leans towards more comfortable styles.

I tend to choose the best option for running or for my feet or what won’t hurt my back or my feet, Kauth said.

When she wears less functional shoes, Kauth notices a difference in both her body and her mind.

I wouldn’t say it’s bad, Kauth said. I just notice that I’m not as comfortable or hyper aware that my feet don’t really hurt, but like, Oh, maybe that’s not the best thing for me in this moment.

Similarly, senior data science student Dana Thacker observed a contrast between the different pairs of shoes she wears. Thacker said the main shoes she gravitates towards are Nike and Vans.

I have a few pairs of shoes that are cute, but they’re not as comfortable, so I have to mentally prepare myself when I go to wear them for the day, Thacker said. I try to wear them on days when I have less conferences, [and] I walk a little less on campus.

For people who want to find more comfort in their shoes, Derrick recommends choosing a high-quality model made by any name brand running shoe company.

What I would look at once you have decided what general type of shoe is comfort; you want to find one that’s comfortable on your foot, Derrick said. This usually means it works with your foot rather than against your foot, and so there will tend to be fewer injuries.

While wearing less comfortable shoes on campus every day has no impact on physical health, Derrick said some people may run into problems later on.

You might find that what you can do at this point in your life will cause injury later in life, Derrick said. There are all kinds of injuries you can sustain from the wrong pair of shoes.