Fashion
What are you looking for in a shoe? – Iowa State Daily
A wide range of shoe styles are present on the Iowa States campus: heavily cushioned Hokas, platform Converse, retro Nikes, high-top Vans, peep-toe Birkenstocks, and more.
On average, each American owns six pairs of sneakers, according to an article by ArchUSA. With the ability to own and wear multiple pairs of shoes, students reflect on their shoe preferences in terms of comfort and style.
Professor of Kinesiology Tim Derrick teaches biomechanics and functional anatomy and conducts research in biomechanics, particularly in the prevention of running injuries.
My opinion is that if you don’t hurt yourself, you probably don’t have to worry about [your shoes] a lot, Derrick said.
Prior to his 26th birthday at Iowa State, Derrick began testing running shoes produced by companies such as ASICS, Saucony and New Balance. He has also worked with shoe rating companies such as Consumer Reports and Runners World.
As he walks around campus, Derrick takes note of trends in student shoe style and wear. Most walking and running shoes are designed to last around 300 to 400 miles, according to Derrick.
The first thing I see is probably people wearing their shoes too long, Derrick said. The midsole is broken. When they walk, they overpronate, which can cause problems.
When individuals overpronate, their feet roll inward too far when walking or running. With a neutral gait, the outer part of an individual’s foot typically makes contact with the ground before rolling slightly inward, ending in a straight, well-aligned stance. Overpronation is often seen in people with flat feet because their arches collapse more easily than those with medium or high arches.
Ethan Beacom, a senior physics student, observes the impact certain shoes have on his feet over an extended period of time. Beacom generally prefers to wear shoes made by Nike or New Balance.
I have very bad flat feet, so if I wear shoes [with less support], they hurt me if I walk around for a while,” Beacom said. Sometimes, if it’s bad, I wear my reinforced running shoes with two-inch soles.
As Beacom pointed out, soft-cushioned walking and running shoes are on the rise. Derrick also noted that shoe trends can be seen in different eras. In years past, many preferred minimalist shoes with thin midsoles, and now the pendulum seems to have swung the other way.
Madison Kauth, a senior kinesiology and health student, runs in the Brooks Ghost, a popular shoe choice among distance runners. Although she switches between shoes depending on her daily activities, Kauth leans towards more comfortable styles.
I tend to choose the best option for running or for my feet or what won’t hurt my back or my feet, Kauth said.
When she wears less functional shoes, Kauth notices a difference in both her body and her mind.
I wouldn’t say it’s bad, Kauth said. I just notice that I’m not as comfortable or hyper aware that my feet don’t really hurt, but like, Oh, maybe that’s not the best thing for me in this moment.
Similarly, senior data science student Dana Thacker observed a contrast between the different pairs of shoes she wears. Thacker said the main shoes she gravitates towards are Nike and Vans.
I have a few pairs of shoes that are cute, but they’re not as comfortable, so I have to mentally prepare myself when I go to wear them for the day, Thacker said. I try to wear them on days when I have less conferences, [and] I walk a little less on campus.
For people who want to find more comfort in their shoes, Derrick recommends choosing a high-quality model made by any name brand running shoe company.
What I would look at once you have decided what general type of shoe is comfort; you want to find one that’s comfortable on your foot, Derrick said. This usually means it works with your foot rather than against your foot, and so there will tend to be fewer injuries.
While wearing less comfortable shoes on campus every day has no impact on physical health, Derrick said some people may run into problems later on.
You might find that what you can do at this point in your life will cause injury later in life, Derrick said. There are all kinds of injuries you can sustain from the wrong pair of shoes.
|
Sources
2/ https://iowastatedaily.com/278024/uncategorized/fashion-vs-function-what-do-you-look-for-in-a-shoe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What are you looking for in a shoe? – Iowa State Daily
- Google officially introduces Pixel Fold with a quick teaser video
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Bangladesh
- The View hosts butt on CNN, Trump’s town hall
- UK-Australia trade agreement comes into effect this month – POLITICO
- US joins UN in suspending food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray
- Star Wars Day: Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4
- No. 4 High Point drops No. 1 Saint Josephs in exciting throwback fashion
- The Godfather of AI: Why I Left Google
- Watch Hollywood Teamsters Boss’ Drop-The-Mic Moment at Reunion – Deadline
- 2 tennis prodigies killed in ghost accident on Long Island
- Two Android 14 features we hope Google will announce next week