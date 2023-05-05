Anthropologie Featured Man To Advertise Women’s Clothing And Fans Were So Upset They Turned Off Comments

In recent years, transgender ideology has become increasingly prevalent in American society, leading to controversial decisions such as biological men competing in women’s sports and appearing in women’s beauty campaigns. Most women oppose this trend and support efforts to protect gay spaces. An example of the impact of transgender ideology on sports is the case of Lia Thomas, a male swimmer who “transitioned” to compete on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team. Although Thomas identifies as a woman, it is clear that allowing men like Thomas to compete against women is unfair and puts female athletes at a disadvantage.

Another area where transgender ideology has taken hold is the beauty industry, where companies, like Estee Lauder, have begun featuring biological men in women’s makeup and beauty campaigns. While some claim this is a positive step towards inclusivity, most worry about the impact on women’s self-esteem and the erasure of the female experience. Anthropologie is the last to have aligned itself with the ideology of the genre, even if it means losing the female clientele, supposed to be its base.

Anthropologie featured a man to advertise women’s clothing, and fans weren’t happy

Anthropologie is a popular fashion brand that started in 1992 with a single store in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The brand quickly gained popularity for its bohemian chic aesthetic and unique vintage-inspired clothing. They have since expanded to over 200 stores in North America, Europe and Asia, and have become known for an eclectic mix of apparel, accessories and home decor.

Recently, Anthropologie faced backlash on social media after using a male model to promote their women’s clothing line on Instagram. Many of the brand’s customers and followers were upset by the decision, arguing that it went against common sense and out of concern for their female fanbase.

On Wednesday, Anthropologie posted a reel on Instagram featuring a tall man with a shaved haircut dancing while trying on a variety of women’s clothes. It started with a pair of lightly faded jeans and a black tank top, then changed into a few different pink or red dresses. The man’s genitals were sticking out of his tiny underwear as he danced and the skirt was flying off. Within minutes, the comments section was full of negative reactions. Many women criticized the brand for promoting a gender-neutral agenda while selling women’s clothing, and others felt the use of a male model was just a publicity stunt for s enroll in the progressive program.

Conservative commentator and podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey wrote a comment about the man not even being able to fully zip one of the dresses. This was visible in the video when he circled around. She pointed out that it was because the dress was made for women, and women’s bodies are built very differently than men’s. His comment was just one of thousands. Many women expressed disappointment, anger, and even disgust with Anthropologie, making it very clear that they would never buy from the brand again.

Unsurprisingly, Anthropologie has disabled comments and they are no longer visible. But the women continued to comment on other Anthropologie posts, refusing to give up the fight and demanding the brand apologize.

“Pathetic to turn off comments. A way to silence the voices of women who buy and wear your clothes. I hope this guy and his friends come shopping because I have a feeling you just lost more than customers than you won with this one.” a woman wrote.

“Seriously? I don’t want to see a man bulge as he twirls around in a dress. That’s not the way to go Anthropologie. Looks like my recent purchases are going back to the store,” another person said. .

“When will companies find out who their target audience is?? I haven’t seen a single menswear company take on the trans male market. Things that make you go hmmmm,” said one other woman.

The brand will probably never apologize, but it’s reassuring to know that many women refuse to let this kind of content slide. Because it’s not crazy to ask that women’s clothing be modeled by women.