Fashion
Style queen! Letizia stuns in an elegant black dress and gold heels
Style queen! Letizia stuns in an elegant black dress and gold heels as she hosts a reception in Madrid for the Colombian president with King Felipe
Queen Letizia of Spain looked effortlessly chic as she hosted a reception for the Colombian President with King Felipe this evening.
The royal, 50, opted for an elegant sleeveless midi dress for the event at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
The minimalist dress had a light A-Line cut, which showed off the mother-of-two’s petite figure and flared out at the bottom.
Unlike the tiara she wore last night, Letizia opted to keep her jewelry simple tonight.
The monarch chose a pair of plain gold hoop earrings – which matched her selection of rings perfectly.
Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe welcomed Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his wife Vernica Alcocer to the palace in Madrid this evening
Adding a splash of color to her ensemble, Letizia opted for a pair of gold metallic slingback heels.
The royal styled her chocolate brown hair tonight and opted for her bronzed complexion and smoky eye.
Meanwhile, King Felipe looked suitably dapper for the official reception in a navy blue pinstripe suit, blue patterned tie and black shoes.
Plus, Vernica Alcocer – the wife of Colombian President Gustavo Petro – stunned in a daring color blocking ensemble for the occasion.
The stunning silk dress featured a bright blue ruffled skirt, bright pink bodice and bright orange sash and sleeve.
Last night, Letizia released the big game by organizing a gala for its visitors.
Royal elegance greeted Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his wife Vernica Alcocer.
The mother-of-two opted for a stunning red dress with peplum detailing around the waist and slightly flared short sleeves.
Letizia styled her chocolate brown hair and opted for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings
The mother-of-two went for her smokey eyeshadow, bronzed complexion and nude lip
Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his wife Vernica Alcocer pose for photos
Vernica Alcocer – the wife of Colombian President Gustavo Petro – stunned in a daring color blocking ensemble for the occasion
The Colombian first lady’s silk dress featured a bright blue ruffled skirt, bright pink bodice and bright orange sash and sleeve.
Last night Queen Letizia was the belle of the ball as she wore a red dress with peplum detailing around the waist and slightly flared short sleeves.
The breathtaking dress skimmed Letizia’s slim figure and even had a little train incorporated into the design.
Queen Letizia teamed her dress with a shimmering floral tiara and simple diamond earrings.
The Colombian politician traveled to Spain to demand more action against climate change.
The presidential couple arrived in Spain yesterday and will stay there until Friday.
Following the Colombian president’s visit, Queen Letizia and King Felipe will join other crowned heads and 203 international heads of state to attend the coronation of King Charles in London on Saturday.
It has been reported that some 2,200 people will attend the historic event at Westminster Abbey this weekend.
A number of recognizable figures, such as the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Duke of Westminster, will have key roles to play at the coronation ceremony.
