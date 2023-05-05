



Bulgari The branded residences offer a high standard of luxury living, and although hoteliers (Aman, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, and more) entering prime brand real estate The market is not new, many lifestyle, automotive and fashion brands are also capitalizing on this exceptionally popular sector. Just take Porsche Design Tower or Bentley Residences, which offer automotive-specific luxury perks like over-the-top car lifts, or Ora by Casa Tua, a branded condo from the founders of Miami restaurant Casa Tua. Then there’s Major Food Groups Villa, a 58-story Miami tower with a private restaurant and chef-designed kitchens. Fashion, a natural extension of one’s lifestyle, seems like an obvious choice for a brand house, and luxury buyers are confident that fashion house products will retain high quality detailing and a level of craftsmanship. refined. While many brands have developed house brands, such as Fendi and Armani/Casa, and even Herms and Louis Vuitton, real estate gives brands the ability to create a personalized world for shoppers using exquisite materials and textures. . The result is as if you were living in the boutique of your favorite fashion brand. Read on to discover the best designer residences from fashion houses. Residences by Armani/Casa Image credit: Armani/Casa Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous Italian fashion label in 1975, and it has become synonymous with red carpet attire. Today, Armani still reigns as one of the most coveted high fashion brands on the planet. In 2000, the company launched its homewear division, Armani/Casa. So successful, in fact, that he entered luxury real estate in 2019 with Residences by Armani/Casa in the Sunny Isles Beach area of ​​Miami. Sleek and sophisticated, the 56-story condo overlooks the bay and has 308 residences. European-designed cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom tubs and fixtures are found in each residence.

Missoni Bay Image credit: Missoni Missoni BayThe 57-story luxury condo tower is the Italian fashion house’s first foray into branded real estate. Located along the waterfront in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, the fashionable tower offers residents sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and a design experience one would expect from Missoni. The brand’s signature zigzag pattern and bright rainbow-colored palette dot the entire building, from the lobby to the amenity areas to the 249 residence halls. Layouts range from one to five bedrooms and are surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. Noble materials, such as Bleu de Savoie marble and Calacatta Ice marble countertops, adorn the kitchens and bathrooms. Amenities are also well thought out and include deluxe amenities including a pet spa; a beauty salon; a children’s playroom; a pool deck with cabanas; and more.

Chateau Fendi Residences Image credit: Fendi Italian fashion brand Fendi has completed several luxury residential projects, but the company’s first branded residential venture is Chateau Fendi Residences, which opened in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood in 2016. The tower has 58 total residences over 12 floors, complete with custom Fendi Casa cabinetry and furniture. Like living in an immaculate five-star resort, the condominium features 300 feet of private beachfront, an oasis-like pool and deck, intimate white-glove services, a private cinema, a library, a concierge, a spa and a private restaurant.

Bulgari Lighthouse Image credit: Bulgari Italian fine jewelry and fashion brand Bulgari is making it big in Dubai with the Bulgari Lighthouse, a residential tower on Jumeirah Bay near Bulgari Resort Dubai developed in partnership with Meraas. Like other Bulgari projects, the striking lighthouse is made by Antonio Cittero and Patricia Viel, who were inspired by the organic shapes and curves of coral to create the facade. The 27-story tower will have a total of 31 residences, including a three-level Sky Villa with nine bedrooms and a 13,000 square foot terrace. Each level is separated by architectural forms of coral that uniquely filter light and air for an artistic residential lifestyle and are a metaphor for protection, privacy and peace. Each residence has its own private elevator and penthouse-style layouts, and there are shared amenities in addition to hotel access such as private chef services, dedicated concierge, private pool, and Mediterranean gardens. .

Diesel Wynwood Residences Image credit: Bel Invest Developments The Italian brand is developing anti-Miami residences. Instead of whitewashed homes, the residences feature a darker color palette with moody hues and lots of texture. Located in the trendy Wynwood area of ​​the 305, tower will feature 129 loft-style residences ranging from $450,000 to $7 million. The label chose Wynwood for the neighborhood’s burgeoning arts and creative scene, and its contemporary-style residences are a perfect fit for this bustling area.

