The branded residences offer a high standard of luxury living, and although hoteliers (Aman, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, and more) entering prime brand real estate The market is not new, many lifestyle, automotive and fashion brands are also capitalizing on this exceptionally popular sector. Just take Porsche Design Tower or Bentley Residences, which offer automotive-specific luxury perks like over-the-top car lifts, or Ora by Casa Tua, a branded condo from the founders of Miami restaurant Casa Tua. Then there’s Major Food Groups Villa, a 58-story Miami tower with a private restaurant and chef-designed kitchens. Fashion, a natural extension of one’s lifestyle, seems like an obvious choice for a brand house, and luxury buyers are confident that fashion house products will retain high quality detailing and a level of craftsmanship. refined. While many brands have developed house brands, such as Fendi and Armani/Casa, and even Herms and Louis Vuitton, real estate gives brands the ability to create a personalized world for shoppers using exquisite materials and textures. . The result is as if you were living in the boutique of your favorite fashion brand. Read on to discover the best designer residences from fashion houses.