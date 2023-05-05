Pretty in pawn: Hope pawnshop offers formal dresses for prom, pageants

Mike Wolanin | Republican Susan Crussel holds a red dress at Gold Nugget in Hope, Ind., Monday, May 1, 2023. “>

When it comes to finding the right prom dress and having a budget in mind, a Bartholomew County Pawn Shop might be the answer.

Hope’s The Gold Nugget, 344 Jackson St., has been selling evening dresses on consignment for 35 years. A number of dresses and semi-formal outfits line the walls just north of the gun display.

“That’s very unusual, isn’t it?” owner Jackie Robb Tallent said of the prom dresses’ proximity to guns and knives.

It was nine years after Gold Nugget founder, the late Bill Robb (1931-2014), closed his Chicago-area gun shop in 1979 and moved his family to Hope, that his daughter, Jackie, suggested that she, along with her friends and three sisters, be allowed to sell their prom dresses on consignment.

“I didn’t have to try very hard to sell the idea to him,” Tallent recalls. “Dad thought the prom dresses brought great energy to the store and brought in people who would probably never come here.”

Whoever owns the dress decides the price, Tallent said. If it sells, the owner gets 60% of the money, while the Gold Nugget gets 40%, she said.

“Of course, we want to guide the seller to set a price that will make the dress move,” Tallent said. “But you have to take something that may have been worn once or twice and turn it around for someone else to enjoy.”

A personal benefit mentioned by Bill Robb before his death was that the glamor of the dresses encouraged his daughters to come in and spend time with him while he worked.

The dresses were so well received when the Gold Nugget began carrying them in 1988 that it was decided to start selling new and used dresses the following year, she said. Today, about 80% of the dresses sold at the shop on the northeast side of Hope Town Square are new, while 20% are sold on consignment, Tallent said.

With over 500 dresses sold last year, the owner expressed optimism that the gold nugget will sell even more this year. The pawnshop also has a small selection of dresses that could be used for weddings.

Coming in for a fitting of her evening gown on Monday, Hauser Jr.-Sr. High school eighth-grader Ruby McKinney prepares to compete in the Bartholomew County 4-H Princess Contest. The event for 4-H members ages 12-15 will take place in early June.

“I kind of came here and I knew what I wanted,” Ruby said. “I’m here almost every day, so I get a sneak peek of new dresses coming in.”

While Ruby had already picked out her dress, she tried on another one just to see how it would look.

“I think the dress gives you confidence,” Ruby said. “It also makes you feel pretty.”

Formal dresses or semi-formal outfits are sold year-round for occasions such as winter ceremonies, darling dances, adult balls, fraternity ceremonies, military balls and pageants, including the one in which Ruby participates.

When Bill Robb talked about the high energy in the store, he was mostly referring to young people like Ruby, as well as older teenagers heading to their prom. Plus, Robb has also realized that dresses are a great business card to sell other items, her daughter said.

Men who go to the Gold Nugget to buy something for themselves often see a prom dress they think would look great on a female family member who was scheduled to attend a formal occasion, Tallent said.

“A lot of dads and uncles and grandpa’s will ask the girl to get in the car and say ‘Come with me’. I want you to check something,” Tallent said. skeptical, like ‘where are you taking me?’ But then they walk in and find the perfect dress.

After finding the dress, young women are often attracted to a large amount of jewelry that they can buy to accessorize their dresses. Many say they had no idea the boutique had such a large selection of stylish jewelry, Tallent said.

But reciprocity goes both ways. Young women who come to the store with friends frequently come home and tell the guys in her family about things she’s seen that they might be interested in, Tallent said.

After the BCSC Prom wraps up this weekend, prom season will essentially be over in Bartholomew County. But Tallent still has some advice for young girls worth considering.

Those prone to putting the prom dress in the closet and forgetting about it should consider that fashions change at lightning speed.

“That’s why we recommend that those who are considering selling their dresses don’t put them off for a year or two,” Tallent said.

If you want to choose from a large selection, keep in mind that some young women are looking for the right dress for their Christmas holidays, she said.

Following the same principle as a number of winter wedding shows, the Gold Nugget held its 14th annual Prom Palooza ball gown shopping night on January 28.

“That’s when I have the biggest choice,” Tallent said.