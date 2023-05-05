Fashion
Sustainable fashion options to fill your summer wardrobe The Badger Herald
Ditch the Shein haul for your new summer wardrobe and find your new favorite pieces in a more sustainable way. No more fast fashion, make way for recycling.
You might be wondering why should I buy sustainably when I could have cheap summer fashion? One of the main reasons is the dangers and damage caused by fast fashion.
Fast fashion, as defined by ethical consumer, is a system where fashion items are made quickly and cheaply, and trends follow one another very quickly, forcing consumers to buy the next hot item from places like Shein, H&M, Romwe, Target and more. From a sustainability standpoint, this model creates a ton of waste. Most fast fashion items, once worn while they are in fashion, are tossed in the trash and landfilled.
The argument for sustainable fashion is not only in stopping the consumption of fast fashion, but also in terms of wallet and wardrobe. For example, let’s say that at the start of this summer, you buy $100 worth of clothes from Shein, filling your wardrobe with cheap trends that will probably go out of style in a few weeks.
On the other hand, suppose you spent $100 at durable clothing retailers, such as thrift stores and garage sales. These clothes are more likely to be of higher quality and not micro-trends. Also, instead of creating a new item, you purchased an item that was also already created.
So check out these places around Madison and beyond to upgrade your summer clothing wardrobe!
Re-wear it
Ashley-Grace Dureke, President of Re-Wear It, explained that their mission is to make “sustainable fashion and education about conscious consumption more accessible and available to students. This core activity of student organizations is their exchanges of clothing, where students have the opportunity to bring in pieces pulled from their own wardrobe and swap them with other students on campus.
Benefits:
- On campus and run by students!
- Free!
The inconvenients:
- Swaps only happen once a week
Upshifting
This store near James Madison Park has a lot to offer when it comes to thrifty and sustainable fashion. According to their website, customers bring a bag of gently used items from their own closet, we empty the bag, and the customer fills their bag with items from the store. This way you not only have the opportunity to find new stylish pieces, but you can also clean up your wardrobe! Plus, if you have nothing to donate, you can also pay $30 to fill a bag.
Benefits:
- Close to campus
- Super affordable
- Support small businesses
The inconvenients:
- Not a great variety, only one showcase
Depop
The online clothing store, similar to eBay, Poshmark or Wayfair, Depop is one of the most popular ways to resell gently used and vintage clothing. With an Instagram-like mobile app that’s perfect for scrolling, plus trending hashtags, Depop is an easy way to see a massive amount of clothing in a short amount of time.
Benefits:
- Easy-to-use, free-to-download mobile app
- Wide variety of styles, from gothic to preppy to vintage
- Instagram-style platform is easy to use and navigate
- Size included
The inconvenients:
- Shipping items still has a large carbon footprint
St. Vincent de Pauls Dig and Save
This warehouse-style building on the Brams Addition side of Madison isn’t for the faint-hearted. Unlike a traditional thrift store with rows of clothes on hangers, Dig & Save offers pallet-sized wooden clothes bins. Digging through the bins, you’ll find children’s clothes, winter coats, jeans, t-shirts, and anything else you can imagine. The clothes you find are then weighed, with a pay-per-pound process.
I went to Dig & Save last week, and all the research energy came back to me. Rummaging through piles of clothes is fun, especially when you find some of your favorite clothes. I found top fashion brands, such as Chanel, Urban Outfitters and Free People at Dig & Save, at a fantastic price. However, frustration easily builds up, as looking through an entire bin may yield no finds. The time commitment is high, with the potential of not finding anything you’d like or fit.
Benefits:
- This store is extremely affordable (about $1 a pound)
- There is a wide variety of items, ranging from children’s clothes to shoes (even household items)
The inconvenients:
- It’s hard to find everything you’re looking for because the bins aren’t sorted by size or type
Garage sales
Spring and summer are the best times for garage sales in the entire city of Madison. Being an avid salesperson myself, I love to scour the city during the summer, looking for people selling their treats. It’s an unreliable source of clothes for the summer, but I’ve found some of my top favorite pieces while biking for garage sales. Most garage sales are affordable, and I’ve also found that most sellers are open to a decent offer. It’s also a super fun way to do something outside with friends this summer!
Benefits:
- Generally quite affordable
- Fun treasure hunt weekend activity
The inconvenients:
- Only on certain days in the summer
- Unreliable, sales tend to only last a day or two
- Not fully included in size
