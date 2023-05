Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2023 Woman and Man

Pre-Fall 2023 is the fashion season that will never end with designer collections are still rolling out almost five months after the first crowd, and on the eve of resort and pre-spring shows. Balenciaga must surely be among the very last, to release its pre-fall lookbook on Thursday alongside the arrival of clothes in stores, making it a see-now-buy-now exercise heightened by the tongue-in-cheek imagery: models trying the clothes and taking selfies in the fitting rooms. No more WWD Here are minimalist concrete cabins with enough light to encourage the wearing of shield-style sunglasses. Dusty footprints on the black carpet offer a dash of courage when you try pointy witch boots or the tall Santiago style with its western accent. Balenciaga Eliza Douglas, model and artist, carried what looks like a dozen items to her cabin, settling on a baggy satin racing suit and a spongy handbag draped in a heavy chain. Creative director Demna has found new ways to express his boxy, oversized fit: lining or padding jackets and shirts; crop pea coats and trench coats and fold the hems underneath. Down jackets won’t stop either, here puffed up, widened and flared, but cut cleanly just beyond the hip. The women’s collection is dressy and elegant in an offbeat way: varsity jackets and tracksuits covered in shiny fabrics, and the statement-making tailoring, but echoing some of the curves that define the Hourglass handbag. Long, narrow skirts predominate. Accessorized with squishy pool slides, menswear skews towards more casual coordinated stacks of oversized denim, logo jersey and a few crushed-velvet hoodies. Balenciaga noted that most jewelry, eyewear and outerwear are made with recycled elements as the house steps up its sustainability efforts. The story continues Launch the gallery: Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2023 Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

