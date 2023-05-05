LatAm, Spanish fashion, beauty brands exhibited at the “pop up” in Miami





Miami, May 4 (EFE).- About 20 fashion, beauty and accessories brands, most of them from Latin America and one from Spain, are present on Thursday in a shopping center in Aventura, in the metropolitan area of North Miami, for the Espacio Vogue “pop up” store initiative fifth event of this type. Designers, models and influencers were at the Aventura shopping center for the inauguration of the event which will last until Sunday and will offer a program that is not only for commercial purposes. The event ambassadors of this edition of Espacio Vogue are Brazilian influencer and businesswoman Camila Coelho; beauty stylist Dafne Evangelista, also from Brazil; Colombian model Daniels Ospina; Venezuelan actress Eglantina Zingg and Karla Guindi, wife of Mexican actor Erik Elias. As Karla Martinez de Salad, editorial director of Vogue Mexico Latinoamerica, told EFE, this initiative started during the pandemic in 2020 in Mexico City to promote Mexican and Latin American brands, but it has now become an international event. It was started “to support local design, to help sell the inventory that was left over because people weren’t going out and had online outlets,” she said. “We started with this idea and it has grown to this fifth edition in the Miami area with sponsors like Turespaa”, the Spanish tourism agency. Martinez de Salas pointed out that Espacio Vogue has also established a cooperation agreement with the prestigious Italian fashion school Istituto Maragoni, based in Miami. “We selected Mexican and Latin American designers, but also other designers. For example, brands that are already established here in Miami, which has become a very international city when it comes to fashion,” she said. Colombian, Ecuadorian, Mexican and Argentinian brands, as well as a Spanish one – Majorica – are among those presenting their designs at the Espacio Vogue Miami pop-up, a “pop-up” being those fashion spaces open for a short period of time . Martinez de Salas said Latin America has a “very special” presence at this year’s event, with brands that may not be so well known but will be able to draw attention to the pop-up at Aventura. Mall, where the most reputable and sought-after international brands display their wares. “That’s what we want to deliver, more than anything else,” she stressed. Vogue Mexico Latinoamerica experts are also present at the event to advise interested parties regarding their purchases. Brands exhibited at Espacio Vogue Miami include Lina Salazar, Bethel, Veus, Veronica Tharmalingam, WISH Fine Jewelry, Sound CBD, Serabondy, Guadalupe Design, Estefania Turbay, Almada, Mita Eyewear, Body Rejuvenation, Majorica, Santomar, Butrich, Lia Marant, Arena Swimwear, Virginia Saiach and Ochie Swimwear. EFE –/bp

