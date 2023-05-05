Fashion
Holly Willoughby’s This Morning Outfit Today: How to Get Her Blue Midi Dress from LK…
May 4, 2023, 10:00 am | Updated: May 4, 2023, 10:32
Where did Holly Willoughby’s blue midi dress come from and how much does it cost?
Holly Willoughby is back This morning with another amazing outfit perfect for spring.
With the weather finally warming up just in time for the coronation, Holly opted for a beautiful blue midi dress.
The shirt dress can easily go from elegant to casual and is made in a light and flowing fabric.
It is designed with a cream colored argyle graphic print and has a long rounded neck, puff shoulders and short sleeves.
The piece also has cream buttons, a buckled belt, a back yoke and falls on a midi skirt.
From LK Bennett, it’s currently on sale for 299 and comes in sizes 6-18. Holly matched the look with a pair of chunky white sandals.
How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?
Following her success as a presenter on Dancing on the iceHolly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Philip Schofield.
The pair have since worked on the series from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary now take over on Fridays.
The presenting duo also takes summer school vacations, as well as semesters and Christmas.
What are Holly Willoughby’s style tips?
Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.”
“I have to be comfortable,” she confessed.
“Gone are the days of me putting something on and tucking it in or pulling it forever. I can’t stand it driving me crazy. There’s not enough time in the day to get in 50,000 time.”
She also warned her fans not to dwell on the sizes, explaining: Sometimes you’ll find that even if you’re a 12, you’ll put on a sweater and it will come out big and square, and you might think I’m love it, but I’m going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I’m going to tuck it in.
“So ignore the sizes and just try things on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.
Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?
Holly was unveiled as the face of At Marks and Spencer fashion campaign in September 2018.
As the retailers’ brand ambassador, she first selected a selection of must-haves from the fall collection which went on sale September 27 that year.
The star was back in the summer of 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called ‘Holly Loves’.
During the first lockdown, she released her fall 2020 collection, posing for photos from her own home.
She also recently shared her brand new project “Wylde Moon”, which the presenter describes as a “beautiful online space” where she can share the things she loves.
She told her followers, “I am delighted to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time.
“It’s a space full of things I love and people who inspire me…from beauty and fashion to energy and healing.
Holly Willoughby officially announces Wylde Moon
“Every month on the full moon, we’ll be adding exciting new content and keep an eye out for the upcoming WYLDE MOON store launch. This is just the beginning, so dive into it.”
Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?
Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of styling Hollys for over three years.
In addition to Holly, she also chooses outfits for Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.
Her website reads: “Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist known for her clean, timeless style who regularly sees her clients on best-dressed lists in numerous media titles.”
Opening up about Holly’s style change, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: “Holly was open to new ideas.
“The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color, so we tried everything and went from there. I remember her saying, ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change. “”
