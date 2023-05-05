Cam Newton thinks hairstyle and fashion sense ‘hindered’ NFL chances | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Word from Gunnar/Getty Images Free agent quarterback Cam Newton believes his dreadlocks impacted his ability to be employed in the NFL. When CBS Sports Josina Anderson asked on Tuesday whether Newton thought his ability to get a job in the league had ever been affected by his “way of dressingand her hairstyle, the former Carolina Panthers star answered in the affirmative. “It’s been hampered, and I’m not changing,” Newton said (h/t Yahoo Sports). Newton started growing his dreads in the fall 2018. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel in January 2022, he detailed the spiritual reasons behind the hairstyle. He also told Anderson, “But, yeah, people have alluded to saying, ‘Cam, we want you back to the clean Cam of 2015. But that was a different me. Right now, where I am, it’s about embracing who I am.” Anderson asked Newton if any team specifically cited dreadlocks in a decision not to sign him, particularly when he was looking for a new team after being released from the New England Patriots in 2021. Newton said: “There were hints of that. And I got a lot of good advice from a lot of people, and the thing that always gets mentioned is, ‘Yo, Cam, you scare people because of how you look. And I would say, yo, like I’m not gonna name names, but there’s other quarterbacks in the league that don’t look like me, but they have long hair. They don’t scare them, do they? we can go tit for tat, tat for tit with that. But I would just turn and nod and say, ‘That’s not why I’m not in the NFL.’ “ Newton would have refused at least an offer last year and ended up sitting out for the 2022 season, but said he would be willing to play as backup to join the NFL in 2023. He played 10 seasons with the Panthers over two stints between 2011 and 2021, highlighted by an MVP campaign that helped Carolina reach Super Bowl 50 in 2015, but he struggled in his final season as a that leaving for New England in 2020.

