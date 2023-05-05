What is Red Dress Day? How to Honor the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People on May 5

Red robes, hung in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people, fence fences at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility, where the body of Linda Mary Beardy, 33, of the Lake St. Martin First Nation was discovered in Winnipeg on April 4.SHANNON VANRAES/Reuters

What is Red Dress Day?

Red Dress Day, the National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S), is observed annually on May 5.

The day is marked by people hanging red dresses from trees, windows, fences and balconies. Hung limply on hangers with no women to wear them, the dresses are visual reminders of the thousands of missing Aboriginal people in Canada.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in its 2019 report, said the crisis constituted genocide of Indigenous peoples.

Indigenous women are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than other women in Canada, and 16 times more likely to be killed or go missing than white women, according to Globe article referencing survey public.

The quoted report Statistics Canada research showing that Indigenous women and girls made up nearly one-quarter of female victims of homicide between 2001 and 2015, despite representing only 5% of women in Canada.

The first Red Dress Day was observed in 2010, after artist Jaime Black launched his ongoing art installation REDress. Black collects and hangs red dresses in public spaces to raise awareness of the MMIWG2S crisis, and the dresses have come to symbolize the issue. Red dresses are also used as a symbol of honor, at places like the Winnipeg burial site where bodies of First Nations women were recently found.

How to Commemorate Red Dress Day

Many people take advantage of this day to educate themselves, by attending seminars and workshops or by reading the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

People are encouraged to wear a red dress, display red dresses in public spaces or put a red light outside their door, said Carol McBride, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC).

Gatherings such as ceremonies, marches and vigils are planned across the country. McBride recommends people search online to find something local they can attend, like NWACs event in Gatineau, Quebec. She said she wanted more people to understand the impacts of the crisis, not only on the family but also on the community and the damage it is causing.

At many Red Dress Day events, people can hear stories about mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts and friends who are gone. Events serve as places where people come together and share their grief, anger, grief, and hope for a better future.

McBride said Red Dress Day brings communities together to talk, share and mourn a good way.

I know for myself, when I have to cry, I’m very vocal. I like to talk about how I feel, she says. Red Dress Day offers a chance to acknowledge and share our feelings about what we are going through and our grief, and also shines a light on many of the issues we face every day.

Working for a better future

We need to talk about the safety of our women, daughters and transgender people, McBride said. The genocide is unfolding left and right, before our eyes, and we must work together to put in place safety measures for our community.

One of these security measures is the NWACs safe passage program, a database that documents and tracks cases of MMIWG2S and the systemic violence driving the crisis by collecting and publishing stories from survivors and families. The Indigenous-led, community-driven, trauma-informed, and survivor-centered initiative offers safety resources, educational materials, and research tools. It also identifies safe places people can go, as well as places that aren’t so safe, McBride said.

We’re really looking at violence and murder prevention and what’s going on with our women right now.

The death and disappearance of Indigenous women and girls was declared a Canada-wide emergency by the House of Commons this week. And it passed unanimously, McBride noted, which in itself is saying a lot. She hopes that this motion will be followed by actions that will make a difference.

The motion also called for funding for a new system to alert the public when someone goes missing. McBride notes that NWAC has already created an alert system and is ready to deploy it.

There is a national, toll-free, 24/7 hotline that offers support to anyone who needs emotional assistance related to missing or murdered women and of native girls. The number is 1-844-413-6649