King Charles dresses for his coronation

The dress code is also distinctly inclusive. The royal diktat, Rowland said, certainly seems to have been chosen to make everyone feel comfortable. Literally and figuratively: Among the more than 2,000 guests who snagged the best ticket in town, more than 850 community and charity representatives will join royals, politicians, chefs of State, foreign dignitaries and aristocrats at Westminster Abbey. The King is quite a modern person, Rowland said. You want everyone to be invited on an equal footing rather than having too much hierarchy in dress codes. It’s much friendlier to people attending overseas or to the causes and different groups he works with.

Like a Justin Trudeau without a tie, the King himself will also dress up, relatively speaking. In a departure from his ancestors, who tended to wear traditional garments like silk stockings and velvet robes crowned with ermine and covered in rich embroidery, Charles is expected to take the throne in his Royal Navy military garb, crafted by the tailor Malcolm Plews, a signifier of martial virtue and stability at a time when the British economy was struggling. Although his coronation was depicted on The crown, Queen Elizabeth II didn’t have to worry about her outfit going viral for the wrong reasons. We live in such a visual age, and more than ever, members of the royal family need to be extremely aware of what they wear, where they are made and how important their wardrobe is, says the creator of London-based fashion, Nicholas Daley.

Charles is a strong supporter and patron of traditional British craftsmanship, which would feature in the rest of his coronation wardrobe. As well as his navy duds, the King will wear a silk undershirt from Royal Warrant Shirtmakers at Turnbull & Asser, and opera slippers from Savile Row’s Gaziano & Girling. Charles also speaks passionately about his love of repairing clothes rather than replacing them, a practice that exemplifies his advocacy of ecological responsibility. At Prince Harry and Markles’ wedding, for example, he wore an Anderson & Sheppard morning suit he had made in 1984. Unlike many of his predecessors, who had new royal robes made for their coronations, Charles will buy his closet, in a sense: the Supertunica was originally created for King George V, and he will reuse a royal sword belt and gauntlet of ceremonial importance that belonged to his grandfather. According to Caroline de Guitaut, the deputy surveyor of the king’s works of art at the Royal Collection Trust, it was the king’s personal decision to reuse these objects, as she told the BBC.

Of course, this is the first British coronation in 70 years. Guests who have snagged one of the more than 2,300 coveted tickets to the event will dress up whether they have to or not. Daley told me that if he had been invited to Westminster Abbey on Saturday he would wear a tartan kilt of his own design, which reflects his Jamaican-Scottish heritage. It’s always good to showcase those moments of cultural richness, and I think that’s what I hope will happen at the coronation through his whole show. Rowland hoped attendees in costume would honor one of the Kings’ favorite styles: sporting a wildflower boutonniere in your lapel buttonhole. It’s very spontaneous and an absolutely delightful way to add something deeply personal to your costume, she said. Business attire surely won’t scare off some guests from wearing dandy hats and jewelry to an event that will be broadcast around the world.

And on Wednesday, the Palace conceded to its aristocratic critics, letting them know they could finally wear their coronation robes. A royal source has confirmed there has been a change of heart, reports the Telegraph. The laid-back revolution touched almost every aspect of public life, but in the end the hierarchy seems to have won in an event that rightly concerns the continuity of the hierarchy.

As with everyone else, what they wear might come down to a more practical question: where they sit in Westminster Abbey. According to Rowland, many contestants on the Anderson Rolls who had plumb seating assignments brought their morning suits for alterations and cleanings. The closer they sit to the coronation chair, the more likely guests will be to choose a morning dress, she said. Those who sit in nosebleeds seem less likely to bother. A customer who is currently in the bespoke shop will be seated further back, Rowland said. He has decided to keep it simple and will wear a navy single-breasted suit.