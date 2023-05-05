UVic News – University of Victoria





May 5 is Red Dress Day, National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. Every year on this day, we wear red to honor our gender-diverse mothers, daughters, sisters, cousins, aunts, siblings and relatives and recognize the families and communities that have been impacted by the MMIWG2S crisis. At UVic, we work to create safe spaces by valuing Indigenous women and 2SQ people in everyday encounters, as well as supporting Indigenous policies, laws, and connection to language and culture. These actions demonstrate significant impacts on strengthening our communities to address the disproportionate levels of violence faced by Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people. How to Raise Awareness on Red Dress Day Attend March Our women are sacred on May 5th.Surrounded by Cedar Child and Family Servicesin partnership with Songhees First Nation, Victoria Native Friendship Centre, South Island Native Authority, Native Perspectives Society, Hulitan Family & Community Services Society and Island Mtis Family & Community Services Society will organize this walk from 10 o’clock. Read Expand your knowledge Support Indigenous artists contributing to awareness: Show To carry Wear red or hang a red dress to show your support for MMIWG2S families and communities and Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people Give Donate to initiatives that support Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people in our community: Resources and supports Indigenous Resources KUU-US Crisis Line Company

The KUU-US Crisis Line Society operates a 24-hour provincial Native crisis line for adults, elders and youth.

Adults/Seniors: 250-723-4050

Child/youth: 250-723-2040

Toll-free line: 1-800-588-8717 Indian Residential School Survivor Society Crisis Line

24-hour crisis line for survivors and family of survivors.

Toll Free: 1-866-925-4419 First Nations Health Authority Mental Health Benefits

The FNHA partners with Indigenous Services Canada to provide a comprehensive mental health plan to First Nations in British Columbia. The plan covers counseling services from a qualified mental health provider, including psychologists, clinical counselors and social workers. Native Women’s Association of Canada

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is founded on the collective goal of enhancing, promoting and fostering the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of First Nations, Métis and Inuit women. UVic Resources SupportConnect

SupportConnect is a free and confidential mental health support service for UVic students. You can connect with qualified counselors, consultants and life coaches by phone or online 24/7. Video or in-person options are available.

Toll free (calls from North America): 1-844-773-1427

International collect calls: 1-250-999-7621 Counseling for Indigenous Students

Aboriginal Counselors offer individual and group counseling that treats the heart, body, mind, and spirit of Aboriginal students. Sessions are flexible in length, you are seen onsite for emergency appointments, and you are usually able to meet with the Indigenous counselor without having to wait too long. UVic Counseling Services

Located in the new Student Wellness Center at 2300 McKenzie Ave across from CARSA Gymnasium. Counseling sessions for UVic students can be booked by calling 250-721-8563. Aboriginal advisors are available. Here2Talk

Connects students to mental health support when they need it. Through this program, all students currently enrolled in a BC post-secondary institution have access to free, confidential community counseling and guidance services, available 24/7 through the app, the phone and the web. Other Resources Vancouver Island Crisis Line

24-hour hotline service to Vancouver Island, the Strait of Georgia Islands, and mainland communities between Powell River and Rivers Inlet, as defined by Island Health. It operates 365 days a year. Crisis response workers provide short-term emotional support, support, crisis intervention, information, and resources without judgment. Dial 1-888-494-3888.

