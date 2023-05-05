Displays of red dresses mark National Awareness Day at MMIWG2S





Brandy Stanovich says she was overwhelmed when she hung a little red dress depicting a young girl for an exhibit at the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) office in Gatineau, Quebec. “It’s tough out there when you think about the kids, because our kids are the future and then they’re taken away from them,” Stanovich, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) lead, told AFAC. “It was taken from us and it should never be.” In the National Awareness Day exhibit for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People on May 5, the hanging red dresses represent a lost or stolen Indigenous sister. In addition to the red dress exhibit, AFAC will host guest speakers, a faceless doll workshop, percussion, and the unveiling of a new painting by Lynne Groulx titledA woman not of this world. Marc Miller, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, will be in attendance and the day’s events will be streamed live. “Even if you’re not there, you can still hear those songs and it will give you some comfort knowing you’re not alone,” Stanovich said. Part of the Native Women’s Association of Canada exhibit in the vaulted exhibition space of its new headquarters in Gatineau, Quebec. (AFAC) In Hamilton, the city’s Urban Indigenous Strategy and the Hamilton Public Library are co-hosting a “We’ll Be Missing” event, featuring members of the MMIWG2S family as well as supports for family, friends and those affected. Shelly Hill, senior project manager for the Urban Indigenous Strategy, said events like this are important to highlight the calls for justice outlined in thefinal reportof the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, particularly for governments to develop laws, policies and public education. “We grieve in many ways,” Hill said, noting that the exhibits can be triggering for some. “It depends on where people are in their healing journeys.” Each red dress in the Hamilton Library exhibit represents the story of a missing or murdered Indigenous woman, girl or Two-Spirit person. (Candace Maracle/CBC) Jan Marie Rogers of Six Nations, Ontario, said she will not be attending any events this year on May 5, although she and her mother have already done so. “I never really liked the red dress or the hand painted red on her face because it reminded me too much of the blood in my sister’s apartment when we went to get her things,” Rogers said. Her sister was stabbed to death in Chicago in August 2013. The exhibit opens May 119 at the Hamilton Central Library. (Candace Maracle/CBC) “Where I want to put my energy is having personal relationships with women,” she said. “Let’s encourage each other, empower each other so that we don’t put ourselves in a position where we’re vulnerable, where we’re not valued, where we’re prey.” While she supports events in honor of National Awareness Day at MMIWG2S, Rogers said action must also be taken where awareness is needed most. “Bring these gatherings to the front door of abusers and murderers,” she said. “Take this rally to the courthouses where these murderers are being acquitted.”

