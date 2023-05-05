New CDLP men’s swimwear offers support, style and eco-friendliness





Looking for new men’s swimwear before the summer season? CDLP’s new Swim Tanga Briefs promise both style and support, while being eco-friendly. Besides a sunny beach resort in Rio and someone to fan you, what more could you ask for? The Swedish design house has just launched its CDLP SUMMER 2023 men’s swimwear collection. The collection includes boxers, shorts and briefs for all styles. The Swim Tanga Briefs stand out in the collection, which CDLP says was designed with both luxury and durability in mind. Read more Made from Econyl®, the briefs offer a slim fit, low rise, high leg opening and shaped pocket for comfort and support. The eco-friendly material means you can show off your summer body poolside while feeling slightly smug that you’re helping the environment. CDLP’s sleek new swim briefs not only fit all the right places, but are also made from repurposed eco-friendly waste. (Picture: provided) Eco-style from a sustainable men’s swimwear brand Econyl® is a nylon fiber made from landfills and marine waste. Its durability and quick-drying properties make it ideal for swimwear. The entire new CDLP range is made from this material, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The briefs also have an elastic waistband with a drawstring, ensuring a snug and secure fit. They are only available in black, but black suits everyone, right? CDLP’s swim briefs come in sizes from XS to XXL (Image: Supplied) CDLP has been pushing its sustainable credentials lately. Last month, he launched a limited workwear collection with artist Jwan Yosef. The pieces were made locally in Sweden with recycled and organic cotton. The luxury design brand has also revisits its iconic jockstrap earlier in the year, with photographer Clifton Mooney showcasing the exclusive range. The Swedish men’s underwear and loungewear brand is known for its focus on minimalist design and sustainable materials. The brand has gained popularity for its high quality and comfortable products, as well as its commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing practices.

