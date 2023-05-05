Dressing up the constitution: monarchy and fashion

Before the coronation of King Charles III, Jean Seaton questions the relationship between the monarchy and fashion. This article is from the UK in a new report from Changing Europes, The British Monarchy, co-published with the Constitution Unit.

Clothing matters. The projection of power, legitimacy, authority and the communication of clear messages have always been closely linked to what people wear. Putin’s western suits and Zelensky’s battle fatigues are carefully choreographed representations of power. The wealthy, who dress to show off their taste and wealth, usually do so in a club secluded from other wealthy people. In Iran, the brave and savage abandonment of the hijab is about accumulating opposition and gathering power. What women wear is at the center of the revolt.

Monarchs, compared to heads of state, have a wider scope of action and dress. But this dress counts even more for them, since they don’t wear clothes quite like themselves but like what they represent: the nation and the constitution. In the 16th century, Elizabeth I used splendid dresses as well as court appearances, rituals and painting to spread the image of the virgin all-seeing queen. In the 17th century, Charles I was very good at projecting a surprisingly cultured image but less good at ruling or even surviving. And in the age of constitutional monarchs, who wield less power, the suit is complicated.

Of course, they have jewelry too, with arguments in the 2023 coronation case about Britain’s colonial past. When President Trump arrived in the UK, the Queen dazzled with diamonds and posed lines of scarlet-uniformed guards to impress. She couldn’t voice her own opinions, but sometimes she let the dress speak eloquently. When Trump came to tea, she wore a brooch given to her by her predecessor Barack Obama, who she is known to have loved. And when the UK left the EU, Her Majesty wore a beautiful blue hat adorned with yellow roses. It was just a hat. But it could be interpreted as quite a poignant gesture.

In 2011, she wore bright green in Ireland as she approached an apology for the UK’s role in the dispute, and that, along with her Gaelic lines, caused a palpable thrill of appreciation. That coat and that hat changed politics. It may of course be that the late Queen’s range of sartorial eloquence was wider than any subsequent royalty we shall see, not least because of the length of her reign which saw her go from a young beauty to a best-dressed nonagenarian.

The key elements of attire for a constitutional monarch are to wear the right thing, which conveys the right sentiment, to the right event, with courtesy, respect and wit. The dress is interactive, it affects the wearer and the viewer, and the viewers’ reaction is reflected on the wearer. So, in this sense, what the monarch wears (like much monarchical power) is both mysterious and personal. This allows them to be themselves while performing in public. Visual judgments are quick and very difficult to reverse as well.

In the age of social media, where instant opinions are formed, the creation of images and the visual are important politically and commercially. It’s no coincidence that in the 2022 Conservative leadership race, it was Instagram’s most prolific users, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who led the pack. Rishi Sunak and that parody of disguise that was Liz Truss had cultivated their images for years.

The British monarchy knows that it must adapt to this environment. Vogue magazine’s Josephine Ross said the royal dress was not meant to look sexy, or to look fashionable, or exactly herself. It amplifies attention and interest in what it does and what it stands for.

Securing and maintaining a place in the imagination of citizens of the nation and the world is now a brutal battlefield. Getting the public’s attention to anything is bewilderingly difficult when attention is so monetized, when there is so much to see and do. How to attract attention? The battles over and for royal robes resemble, but are not the same as, the battles for image control waged by celebrities and politicians. The Victorian chronicler of the British constitution, Walter Bagehot, said that a constitutional monarchy has an element that is understandable for most, and complex laws and concepts for the curious few. This is a wide range, and so the monarch who catches our eye may also be garnering sympathy in the face of hostility, but at least the attention of a wider group of the population. It can be glib at times, but the monarchy is the glue that holds the nation together.

Whether it survives in the future is an increasingly difficult question to answer. In this way, clothing is a vital reserve of power. The ability to do other things depends on winning the dress-up game. The roles that the monarch and the now smaller royal family surrounding him are vast: encouraging charities and helping businesses, bringing together talent and recognizing the less powerful, firmly holding the line of the constitution, being an image of the nation abroad and attend delicate moments carefully. That’s true for men (all those uniforms, smart suits, and thoughtful casual outfits) but more true for women where there’s so much more scope and variety in attire. Royalty now also has to mix haute couture and couture with off-the-shelf fashion: balancing being completely different and exactly the same as their audience. Monarchs must be real people to be respected. The Palace successfully sued Grazia magazine for digitally altering the shape of Kate Middletons on their cover, a blow to the name of normal women. The feminization of monarchies (welfare monarchy, benevolent monarchy) goes hand in hand with the imperative of being a dress-up monarchy. Half of the audience is female. Bagehot noted that this half of the human race cared fifty times more about a marriage than a ministry. A princely wedding is the brilliant edition of a universal fact, and as such it fascinates mankind. So, I would say, makes a good dress. One aspect of dressing up is to relate to half the audience in a way that appeals to them.

The power to direct if not fashion, at least social change, through clothing, has been significant. At the beginning of the end of the Queen’s reign, when she was often a lone woman among a crowd of men in dark suits, she wore very feminine lace dresses. She was always working when seen in public and developed the first truly feminine uniform for working women that was not simply an imitation of men’s clothing. American designer Nina McLemore, who specializes in clothing for professional women, said royal dresses emphasize predictability, confidence, continuity and confidence and Queens clothing reflects this.

There is also a commercial side to this. British fashion has been influential over the last 50 years and part of that success is due to the exposure given by sartorial royalty. This is an essential element of soft power: the ability to get into people’s heads, while making room for their own values ​​and interests. Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton, has gone viral. Perfectly tailored glamor and beauty change the perception others have of the nation as personified by Princess Diana. The perfect garment for the moment is a thing of beauty, but also of power and influence.

