I love wearing long dresses for the summer because the length can help create the illusion of height and elongate the body. Maxi dresses are often made from lightweight, flowing fabrics that can be very comfortable, especially in hot weather. They can also offer more coverage than shorter dresses, which can be useful for people who prefer to cover their legs.

For size reference, I’m 56, weigh 150-155, and usually wear a size 8 in bottoms, medium to large in tops, and a 12 or large in dresses.

Solid color long dresses for summer can make you look taller

Most of these outfits could go under an outfit that looks expensive, but isn’t. I’m a big believer that you can look great no matter what your budget. I shopped at thrift stores, garage sales and even gas stations. My mother always said that I had never come across a store that I didn’t like.

This entire outfit, including the shoes, is under $85! by Boscov is a new retailer for me, but I decided to try an outfit from there. This long black dress is very flattering and I was pleasantly surprised at the quality. Solid colors can make you look taller since there is no visible break in the look. My only complaint is that the dress is low cut, but you can add a cute lace camisole to fill in the gap.

I love the lightweight leopard kimono, and I think it will look great as a swimsuit cover-up. The striped pattern is a nice detail that keeps the kimono from looking ordinary.

I wanted to show you that the dress is a spaghetti strap style. Kimonos are an easy way to cover your upper arms and add an extra touch to your outfits.

These wedge sandals are very comfortable! The stretchy straps help hold the shoe in place, but they are not stiff. I wear my usual size so these are true to size.

Wear a long dress for a special occasion

Here’s how to wear long dresses for summer for a special occasion. Adding a fuller piece (i.e. a blazer) is one way to take a casual summer dress to the next level. Don’t forget the accessories like a nice clutch and jewelry, and you’ll be ready to dance the night away.

I have a wedding to attend in a few weeks, and this dress is on the short list. The white blazer looks great but for the wedding I would probably swap it out for this one bright blue linen blazer. If I don’t wear it to the wedding, maybe I’ll wear it to the brunch we’re having the day before the wedding.

Here is the look of the dress without the blazer. Look at the beautiful print on this dress!!! You can tie the straps or tuck them inside the dress for a strapless look that’s perfect for adding a cardigan or jacket.

This linen blazer is from Talbots, so it’s more expensive than some. If you’re going to wear a white linen blazer every summer (it’s a classic), investing in a nice one is a good idea. If you are not ready to make the investment, then consult tits linen blend Since H&M.

Neutral shoes are what I buy 85% of the time. My closet is full or tan, tan, etc., so these clear suspender wedges fit right in. I love these because they will go with anything and the straps are comfortable. I’ve tried see-through shoes before and wasn’t impressed. They are usually stiff and cut into your foot, but these don’t do that.

Wear Casual Boho Maxi Dresses for Summer

I don’t often have special occasions. Most of the time, I want to wear long casual dresses for the summer, and I usually add a denim jacket to it.

I can’t say enough about it Stretch denim jacket! This jacket is just stretchy enough to be comfortable for all day wear. It’s not as thick as some of the other denim jackets I own, but maybe that’s the appeal. I find myself reaching for this one more than any other in my closet.

This dress has a string tie, or you can wear it as a strapless dress. White would go well with this dress for summer, and it would go well with a beige jacket for fall.

I found these wedge sandals in black at a deep discount. I love these shoes, so I bought the beige pair at the regular price. It was an investment, but I know I’m going to wear them a ton!

Bright and colorful maxi dresses for summer

I think colorful should be my middle name. I am drawn to colorful items, and in the spring and summer there are plenty of them.

White also goes really well with this dress, but I wanted to soften the look with the light blue cardigan. The cardigan is soft and cozy, and adds just enough warmth for chilly nights. The cardigan is under $15 and there are a few other colors available.

I love this dress and wore it when Joe and I went to Mexico in March. It is flattering and is perfect for a beach vacation.

I love this shoulder bag. It’s dressy enough to wear with dresses, and even though it’s small, it has everything I need to take with me for a night out. The quilted design is trendy and the golden chain enhances the look of the bag.

Wear romantic long dresses for summer

Love is in the air, especially during wedding season. June and July are when many weddings take place, and if the wedding party wasn’t wearing green, I would have worn it at the wedding.

My photographer called me when my photos were ready to upload and said, “I hope you kept that long green dress and that pink blazer.” She said it was her favorite outfit, and I agree. Pink and green go well together, and the jacket makes the tiny pink flowers in the dress stand out.

This pink 3/4 sleeve blazer is a crepe-like fabric, so it looks and feels dressy. Can’t wait to wear it with jeans and shorts this summer, it’s the perfect soft pink color.

I’m not sure I’d wear this one-shoulder maxi dress without a jacket or cardigan, but I could. I just prefer to wear dresses with sleeves with a jacket or cardigan even if it’s not because I don’t want to show my arms. The outfit looks good with the jacket, and she looks so good without it.

I love these Jack Rogers shoes, but I’m still trying to break the thong. They are a little tight so I probably should have gone up a size 9.5 instead of ordering my usual size 9. I love the gold color with the natural raffia, and a wedge heel is my favorite since you don’t have to worry about walking on grass or on bricks and cobblestones.

More maxi dresses for summer:

