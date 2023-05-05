Etchcraft Emporium launches a new edition of men’s jewelry

Delhi-based EtchcraftEmporium, the high-end and booted custom accessories start-up, has recently launched an exquisite range of medallions and chain collections for men. Parts include a range of 316L grade stainless steel with 22k gold plating. We speak to Vidhan Jain, Head of Design at Etchcraft Emporium, to learn more about the collection, the idea behind the collection and more…

This new collection is inspired by the recent boom in men’s fashion, particularly in accessories. This has led us to expand our collection of men’s fashion and accessories and we believe our latest collection of medallions and chains appeals to the modern, fashionable man. Our pieces are inspired by the concept of minimalism and the latest trends, which include the use of semi-precious stones like Howlite and Firoza, begins Vidhan.

Cuban channel

Their pieces are made of stainless steel and for the needs of the new collection they have mixed it with semi-precious stones. They have been working on these new designs for six to seven months.

Talking about some of the key pieces that are part of the new collection, Vidhan says, “The collection includes medallions available in gold and silver. The gold one being 22 carat gold plated. So I think people would be more likely to buy the medallions, which bring out the most in this collection. He adds, If you look at actors or cricketers, most of them today wear a medallion or a chain. This was not the case about 10 years ago. So we thought these people were inspiring others to follow the trends. That’s when we decided to present our ideas for this trend. All of our designs bring out the idea of ​​being powerful and minimalist.

A piece of the collection

While designing the latest collection, Vidhan noticed that people in the North were more inclined to have silver jewelry, but in the South they preferred gold more. They incorporated these two metals into their collection so more people would resonate with the pieces.

