Browse men’s personal care and nutricosmetics

As a personal care or nutricosmetics company, are you doing enough to capture the male population? A recent study1 of 800 men over the age of 18 found that 56% of men surveyed spent between $26 and $100 per month on personal care products. When asked what type of products they bought the most compared to five years ago, 57% said they bought more supplements, 56% said they bought more skincare products , 44% said they were buying more body care products and 39%% said they were buying more hair products.

Men’s personal care needs include typical maintenance, such as dry skin, sun protection, wrinkles, and acne, but they also include more specialized needs. For example, in the case of facials, there are shaving-related issues like irritation and ingrown hairs. For men with facial hair, there are beard care products. When it comes to hair care, there are the typical cleansing and conditioning needs, but as men age, concerns about hair loss are pushing purchases in that direction, hair growth and prevention products. hair loss representing 20% ​​and 17% of purchases respectively, according to the survey.

In some cases, men feel dissatisfied with the results of their facial care products and continue to search for the products that are best for them. Specifically, the survey found that 33% of men don’t think their moisturizer works for them, 33% don’t find their products for dark areas or bags under the eyes to be enough, and 28% think that their products to treat fine lines and wrinkles are lacking. .

Indeed, men have different needs than women when it comes to skin and hair health. Marketing to male audiences should consider their interests and physiological differences from female audiences, says Paula Simpson, BSc (Nutritional Science), RNCP, R. Herbalist and founder of Nutribloom Consulting. Aging of skin and hair is driven by differentiating physiological, endocrine and lifestyle factors and should be considered when marketing to male audiences.

For example, a review of research found that sebum content is higher in men because sebum is heavily influenced by sex hormones and men have thicker skin, higher levels of skin pigmentation higher, deeper facial wrinkles and more facial sagging in the lower eyelids. However, parameters such as skin elasticity saw no significant gender differences.2

Skin physiology differs due to the interplay between estrogen and androgen in men and women, Simpson says. This modulates dermal thickness, skin sebum production, scalp microbiome diversity, and surface pH, which influences the rate of skin aging, hair condition, as well as the incidence of conditions. such as acne.

When it comes to how best to market personal care and nutricosmetic products to men, Simpson suggests using realistic, lifestyle-appealing claims. I think men are more likely to look for multifunctional, minimalist skin type products and brands, says Simpson. According to aesthetic-focused supplements, lifestyle-focused products with aesthetic benefits, or targeted aesthetic concerns such as thinning hair, are strong drivers of product loyalty.

Men may be less inclined to partake in an elaborate skincare routine and will therefore appreciate the ease of use of a multifunctional personal care product. This can translate into products with more targeted benefits, like a shampoo designed to strengthen thinning hair. But when looking for specific results, men may be more inclined to take a supplement.

In terms of lifestyle, men like products that they can relate to or represent something they aspire to. For example, current menswear trends show an overlap between high-end menswear and rugged workwear. You don’t have to be a tradesman to wear a Carhartt jacket, but it can make you feel a certain way. Therefore, it may be beneficial to appeal to specific lifestyles that may appeal to different, and often multiple, subsets of the male population.

I think lifestyle-focused brands are more likely to succeed in this market than outright beauty-focused claims, Simpson concludes.

