Everything you need to know about coronation fashion

When King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned on Saturday, they will be part of a more than 1,000-year-old tradition, wearing almost as historic coronation robes and crown jewels.

Many other things about dress at the ceremony will seem decidedly modern by comparison.

The first coronation in 70 years will see several changes from the 1953 ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II, particularly with regard to the dress code. Then the members of the aristocracy who attended wore coronation robes and crowns a small crown. The royals were decked out in the best bling the royal vault had to offer: heavy diamond necklaces and tiaras, on evening gowns and sashes bearing a multitude of pins representing the ceremonial orders they had received.

King Charles, however, is determined to be a monarch for the 21st century and as such is giving ceremonial fashion a contemporary facelift. Saturday’s fashion should look more like what you typically see at a royal wedding than a unique, multi-generational coronation. That’s true for everyone from 2,000 guests (a major reduction from Queen Elizabeth’s 8,000) to senior members of the Royal Family. Valentine Low, the royal correspondent of The Times of London, published an article on Sunday stating that the Princess of Wales can forgo a tiara in favor of a flower crown.

The ceremonial dress code isn’t the only style shift happening around this year’s event. The last 70 years have seen an overhaul of the fashion industry, ushering in an era of larger-than-life marketing, product collaborations and rapid manufacturing. With this, more and more brands, especially UK brands, are taking advantage of the coronation with special edition products and marketing stunts. At Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, another modern innovation is expected to see British designers on artists such as Katy Perry and Nicole Scherzinger.

The timing of the coronation amid a UK cost of living crisis is thought to play a role in curtailing the gilded excess. But it remains to be seen whether the more streamlined approach will satisfy those seeking the glitz and ceremony they expect from the royal family.

A massive, expensive, and over-the-top display of all the jewelry would seem really inappropriate and tone-deaf, but at the same time, without that glitz and glamour, is the Royal Family losing something? said royal fashion expert Christine Ross. This is an absolutely impossible situation.

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation in 1953 (Bettmann Archive/Bettmann)

What is the coronation dress code?

While most attire has changed since past coronations, King Charles and Queen Camilla will remain decked out in their finery, including ermine-embellished gold silk robes (although even these are durable, they are recycled from the 1937 coronation of his grandfather, King George VI). Other notable pieces, like St. Edwards Crown, a 1661 replica of the original made for Edward the Confessor, which was first used at the coronation of the last King Charles in addition to the orb and scepter , and a crown first made for Charles Grand-Grandmother Queen Mary (with which Camilla will be crowned) will all be used. King Charles will be in military attire, while it has been reported that Bruce Oldfield, Queen Camilla’s favorite designer, will make her Coronation Day dress.

For the rest of the participants, it’s a different story. Most guests will wear suits and formal day wear, with accessories like fascinators, which have become synonymous with royal occasions. However, in a particularly casual gesture, hats would not be required, said royal correspondent Emily Andrews, meaning the dress code will be less formal than required at royal weddings.

For senior members of the royal family, men like the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh are expected to wear military uniforms befitting their honorary positions. What women will wear remains more of a mystery. At past coronations, women of a rank similar to figures like the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Edinburgh wore dresses and tiaras. Their outfits for Charles’ coronation will only be revealed on the day and reports are conflicting, particularly when it comes to whether senior royal women will wear tiaras at the ceremony. The most recent reports indicate that they will leave the Glittering Headgear in the vault. (Although the floral headpiece may end up being a tiara with floral designs.)

Even if they don’t wear tiaras, they’re likely to see other important royal jewelry, such as a brooch or earrings with a tie to the new monarch. The Duchess of Edinburgh, for example, wore a strawberry brooch previously worn with Queen Elizabeth at her funeral in September. The Princess of Wales outfit can include a nod to Wales, such as a daffodil, the Welsh national flower, as a tribute to her new role.

It is also a secret which designer the Princess of Wales will wear, although it will no doubt be a British designer. Speculated names include Catherine Walker, Emilia Wickstead and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who made her wedding dress 12 years ago.

Rumors of the changes have garnered quite a bit of backlash online, with some saying casual wear isn’t suitable for the once-in-a-generation occasion.

There is a bit of a lag. You’re going to see Camilla and Charles and probably some of the most formal outfits they’ll ever wear, with dresses and crowns, and you’re going to see your royal wives in an outfit they could go to church in, Andrews said. .

As for the idea of ​​a floral headdress, she said: It’s a crowning achievement. It’s not Glastonbury.

However, there has been a last-minute change that will up the fantasy factor: while it was reported earlier that hereditary peers and members of the House of Lords will not be wearing coronation robes, as required the tradition, The telegraph published an article earlier this week claiming that there had been a change, and that they would now be allowed to do so.

The changes all come with the aim of making the event feel designed for the British people and less disconnected than in the past. For example, for the first time, there will be a tribute from the people, in which the British will be asked to pledge allegiance to the monarch, which is normally reserved for peers only. Although Andrews pointed out that with the coronation festivities themselves estimated at $100 million ($125.9 million), changing the dress code won’t do much.

How are UK fashion brands participating?

Outside of Westminster Abbey, British brands are also celebrating the occasion. The streets and shops of London are adorned with coronation-themed decorations, catering to the surge of tourists and locals who will be in London for the celebrations.

The atmosphere is electric and very joyful, said Paul Gauger, executive vice-president for the Americas, Australia and New Zealand at Visit Britain. It’s a moment in history and people just want to be there and enjoy it.

Some brands are rolling out new products for the event. Burberry has released a silk scarf in partnership with Highgrove, King Charles’ private country house, which features an image of the property’s gardens. Brands like LK Bennett and Kiki McDonough, both must-haves for the Princess of Wales, are selling jewelery in honor of the coronation, while Asprey is selling a royal purple commemorative jewelery box.

London’s major shopping thoroughfare, Regent Street, is adorned with Union Jacks ahead of the May 6 coronation. (In pictures via Getty Images/In pictures via Getty Images)

London-based jewelry brand Annoushka, another favorite of the Princess of Wales, has launched a coronation-themed charm, a miniature version of St. Edwards’ crown, featuring rubies, sapphires and emeralds. Her charms have already been made for other royal events, such as last year’s Platinum Jubilee. Only 100 charms were made, and each is stamped with the coronation hallmark. The brand’s founder, Annoushka Ducas, said she was interested in the product not only in the UK, but also in the US and Asia, especially Hong Kong.

The jewels are there forever, think of the crown jewels, which have been around for centuries, she said. It was only natural to do a charm to commemorate the coronation and celebrate something truly British.

Alongside the charm, the brand has published a coronation-themed newspaper called Annoushka Gazette, which features excerpts from Ducas’ podcast interview with Lady Anne Glenconner, a lady-in-waiting to the late Princess Margaret, as well as images of members of the royal family. wear their products. It will be placed in hotels across the UK as well as VIP shopping suites in department stores around the Coronation.

British brands are also likely to make an appearance at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, where the likes of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are expected to take the stage.

High-end brands participate in this celebration just as much as smaller brands; every store has a Coronation Edition and the windows are conveniently dressed in red, white and blue, Ross said. There is a real sense of nationalism and a cultural celebration of what it means to be British.