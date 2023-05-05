Fashion
Local fashion company teams up with Indy 500 for exclusive line
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is gearing up for the Indy 500 in a fashionable way this year.
MELI, a local fashion brand founded by current creative director Monty Matuka, teamed up with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the annual race to launch an exclusive line of luxury streetwear titled MELI Motorsports. The line, which is part of IMS Race for equality and changeaims to raise awareness for people of color who have made a name for themselves in the racing industry while highlighting nostalgia for one of the nation’s greatest sporting events.
It’s great to have people joining the movement and understanding the vision and being wanted to help move the narrative forward, Matuka said, because it’s not just a vision, it’s a necessity that we spread the love and positivity, and that we can all learn to connect. listening to each other, learning from each other.
MELI stands for More Eqality, Less Ignorance and was launched as a sophisticated streetwear brand in 2020, Matuka said. Her goal as a designer was to use clothing to uplift the community by articulating themes of confidence and mindfulness and inspiring those who wear MELI clothing.
Matuka said MELI organizes community events including First Friday pop-ups and workshops and is active with Circle City Storytellers to help provide a platform for others to share their stories and build a more community. strong. The luxury clothing brand also seeks to promote equality through cross-cultural awareness, which Matuka says made partnering with IMS an ideal fit.
Were strong advocates for inclusion and inclusive diversity in addition to providing tools and resources to the creative arts ecosystem to help others grow and thrive in their purpose, Matuka said.
Jimmie McMillian, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Chief Diversity Officer and General Counsel, said one of the primary goals of the Race for Equality and Change is to ensure that the IMS and the NTT Series IndyCar are a sport where everyone feels welcome.
Partnering with MELI is just one of the new ways they hope to achieve this goal and expand their reach while providing economic and financial benefits to local small businesses, McMillian said.
We want his audience of young people who are interested in fashion or design to see something that reflects them and reflects some of the cultural aspects of what he creates, McMillian said. His work speaks to peoples culture, and so we hope that through his work and our logos, our images, that the combination of the two will speak to a whole new audience of fans.
MELI isn’t the only partnership IMS has in the works; however, McMillian said the uniqueness of what Matuka has to offer with MELI stood out. Part of branding is bringing different perspectives and viewpoints to the table, and McMillian said that includes looking different, like a different fashion sense.
MELI Motorsports is inspired by motor racing history and essentially pays homage to the sport’s minority pioneers, Matuka said.
The line includes apparel with motorsport-themed graphics and designs with an urban-inspired take on classic racing jackets and vintage racing t-shirts, Matuka said. The line also includes cargo shorts, pants and elevated style jackets featuring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo as well as MELI logos.
Everything down to the fabric, think leather, water resistant and vintage wash and fit of the fabric caters to the running industry suitable for both male and female consumers, Matuka said.
It’s a nod to a minority culture that has broken down barriers in the sport of professional motor racing in the past, present and future, Matuka said. Obviously the sport of racing is not that diverse of a sport, but we see the motor racing urge to open it up and allow us, as minorities, to understand that we are welcome and in their sport.
McMillian said IMS will continue to work with Matuka and MELI to further develop their partnership. However, they are always interested in hearing and learning new things and new ways to partner with the community to expand the reach and breadth of the race.
MELI Motorsports launched pre-orders from March 30 to April 30, but Matuka said the clothes will still be available for purchase on meli-intl.comin the MELI Showroom, located at 43 Virginia Ave., Suite 207, and in the IMS Museum Gift Shop.
