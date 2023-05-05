key moments for a lush lawn

Now is the time to cover a lawn. Top dressing, or adding a layer of topsoil (usually a combination of sand, silt and clay), is usually done when your lawn is actively growing – after your regular weekly mowing routine began – to strengthen the health of the lawn. grass and to achieve a clean, flat finish.

Be sure to cover the lawn on a warm but not hot day and repeat the process in the fall.

“Top dressing is a valuable task in lawn care, as it helps to improve soil structure and drainage, as well as helping the lawn look its best. It can be useful to even out a lawn, helping to establish a smooth surface by leveling the dips,” explains H&GDrew Swainston, gardening expert.

When to Dress a Lawn

“Land dressing is usually done in the spring or late fall and done after other annual lawn maintenance tasks such as removing moss from lawns, scarifying and l ‘aeration,” continues Drew.

“These three lawn care tasks are always recommended as part of an annual spring and fall lawn care regimen to help ensure a smooth, luxurious lawn you can enjoy on summer days. .”

Why top dress a lawn?

Dressing a lawn largely consists of improve turf health.

“The lawn provides open space for play and relaxation, but, perhaps more importantly, a healthy lawn that is just smaller than a tennis court produces enough oxygen to meet the daily needs of a family of four, according to lawn institute (opens in a new tab)‘, says our gardening expert Steve Bradley.

“Top dressing means the nutrients in the mix help boost the grass’s fertility and produce new growth, thicken the entire turf and strengthen the roots to maintain its health,” comments Drew.

“Top dressing with a proprietary turf mix improves grass structure and encourages strong rooting,” advises Ruth Hayes, one of the H&G‘s gardening experts. Wonder Soil Dressing (opens in a new tab) is highly recommended on Amazon; Natural Guard at Walmart (opens in a new tab) is a good organic choice.

However, top dressing can work for smooth bumps and bumps in lawns.

“In the past, a roller was recommended for this uneven ground. In reality, it often makes the situation worse as the rolling action compresses the dips on either side of the hill and makes the level rise more pronounced,” advises Steve. “The heavy roller can also cause compaction, which is a different issue. Instead, minor dips and depressions can be addressed by applying a ground-based top dressing.

Top dressing can also be a good method to help repair patches in lawns.

“I would poke the lawn with an aerator or a garden fork, then coat the top with equal parts soil amendment and sharp sand,” advises gardening expert John Negus. “Use the back of a rake to work it into the holes.”

How to Dress a Lawn

First, the preparation: “Top dressing is often done after aeration and consists of applying a mixture of silt and sand to the grass to nourish the soil and improve growing conditions”, advises the expert in gardening Ruth Hayes.

“Don’t add more than a half-inch-thick layer gradually, so that the grass can grow there and form roots at a higher level,” continues Steve Bradley. “If the top dressing is too deep, the grass underneath will die back and leave a bare area where weeds can establish themselves.”

“When it comes to raised hills and sunken dips, cut the grass and peel it, then level the ground before replacing the grass. When filling a hollow, leave the level slightly higher at the end to allow new soil to settle.

FAQs

Should you dress up in spring or fall? You can cover a lawn when it is actively growing. Lawns can be covered twice a year, but if you’re only doing the job once, for best results, cover warm season grass in the spring and cool season grass in the fall. If you are unsure of your grass type, be aware that warm season grasses grow from late spring and go dormant in early fall. cool season grasses sprout in early spring and go dormant in late fall).

Should I scarify before the top dressing? Yes, you should scarify or aerate your lawn before covering the grass for best results. In fact, incorporating top dressing into your lawn care routine along with other tasks will only further bolster the health of your lawn.

Should I mow before top dressing? Yes, it’s a good idea to mow a lawn and dethatch it with top dressing. Ideally, mow the lawn the day before the grass covering and be sure to also remove grass clippings, dead leaves and debris. This will ensure that the top dressing can reach the roots of the grass rather than choking it.

How many times a year can you dress a lawn? Ideally, you should cover a lawn only twice a year: in the spring and in the fall, when the grass is actively growing. If you dress too often, you run the risk of choking the grass.

Our Lawn Experts

Drew Swainston Browsing social links Content editor Drew graduated as a journalist before studying for a degree in horticulture, after which he worked as a professional gardener for several years, specializing in the vegetable garden. He now brings his expertise and passion to Homes & Gardens as a member of our team.

Ruth Hayes Gardening Editor, Amateur Gardening magazine Ruth has a background in horticulture and is a graduate of the Royal Horticultural Society. She spends her days writing about and photographing major garden jobs, and still enjoys sowing a wide range of flower seeds in her own garden.

Steve Bradley Browsing social links gardening specialist Steve has authored (or co-authored) over 40 how-to gardening books and together with his wife Val (also a trained horticulturist) he has been responsible for updating some of the world’s best-selling gardening books, The expert series, originally written by Dr. David Hessayon. Over the years Steve has also written for many of the popular UK gardening magazines including Hobbyist gardening. He is a member of The Garden Media Guild (opens in a new tab) and has a vast knowledge of gardening and enjoys sharing it with local BBC radio listeners.

Jean Negus Browsing social links gardening specialist John has been a gardening journalist for over 50 years and regularly answers questions from readers in Hobbyist gardening magazine. He also wrote four books and gave numerous lectures over the years on horticulture.

Once you’ve trained your lawn, allow it to settle for a few days, then rake it in, gently smoothing it down to a neat, flat surface, freeing it of any lumps or bumps that have formed. Leave at least a week before you mow the grass again and new growth has started to establish.