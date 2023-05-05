Huggins Announces Signing of RaeQuan Battle for WVU Men’s Basketball





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins announced the signing of RaeQuan Battle for a grant for the 2023-24 academic year. Battle, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Tulalip, Wash., has played the past two seasons at Montana State. He started his career in Washington for two seasons. He will have one season left of eligibility. Last season at Montana State, Battle averaged 17.7 points per game, starting all 35 contests. He shot 46.9% from the field, 35.3% from 3 points and 83.3% from the free throw line. Battle was named to the All-Big Sky conference first team and was named All-Big Sky Tournament MVP after scoring 25 points in the championship game against Northern Arizona. Battle scored 27 points against K-State in the NCAA Tournament. He scored a career-high 32 points at Sacramento State and had a career-best seven 3-point field goals at Southern Utah. Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle signed with the Mountaineers. In 2021-22, Battle played in all 35 games and was named the Big Sky Conference Top Reserve winner. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds for the season with an 11.5 ppg mark over the last 18 games. Battle made 13 of 14 free throws in the Montana States Big Sky Tournament semifinal victory over Weber State. Battle spent his first two seasons in Washington, playing 34 games with four starts. He scored 19 points in 21 minutes against Oregon. Battle opened the 2020-21 season with 10 points against Baylor. For his career, he started 39 of the 104 games played. Battle scored 1,079 points with 241 rebounds. He had 124 3-point field goals, while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. RaeQuan is an athletic, dynamic scorer who can score in multiple ways, Huggins said. He is very crafty with the ball, changes speed and uses the fake shot extremely well to create his own shot. RaeQuan is a wonderful person and we are delighted to have him. He attended Marysville-Pilchuck High School, leading his school to back-to-back district titles and helped the Monarchs win 19 straight games en route to a fourth-place WIAA state championship. Battle finished his prep career as his high school’s leading scorer with 1,667 points. He holds the school single-game scoring record with 43 points while recording 23 rebounds. Battle is a member of the Tulalip Reserve and became the first Tulalip Tribe member to earn a Division I basketball scholarship. He was named the Tulalip Boys and Girls Club’s 2019 Youth of the Year, celebrating teenage most inspiring of the Club.

