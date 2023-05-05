Red Dress Day: What It Is and How It Started | Article

Tribute to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

DISCLAIMER CONTENT: This story contains information about violence against Indigenous women and girls. Consider reading it with a trusted adult. It’s common to have an emotional reaction to the news.

It's Red Dress Day, which honors missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The day began in 2010 and was inspired by a project by a Métis artist.

Red dresses hang from windows, trees and other public spaces.

Today, all across Canada, people will try to give a voice to those who no longer have one.

Red Dress Day, first observed in 2010, takes place every May 5th.

The purpose of the day is to honor and bring awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women and girls and Two-Spirit people who have gone missing or been murdered.

How Red Dress Day Started

Red Dress Day was inspired in 2010 by Jamie Black, a Métis artist based in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Black hung hundreds of empty red dresses in public places to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and to raise awareness of the issue.

In a YouTube interview with Smithsonian, Black said the idea was to confront people with the violence that women experience and to create a space for women to tell their stories.

A statue of George Vancouver, a British colonizer, holds a red robe during a memorial for Red Dress Day at Vancouver City Hall in 2021. (Image credit: Ben Nelms/CBC)

“Chances are if you know an Indigenous person they’re related to someone who’s gone missing or been murdered, it’s as common as that,” said Lori Campbell, associate vice-resident for the Indigenous Engagement at the University of Regina.

“We say that spirits who have passed see bright colors better, red in particular. So hanging up the red robes helps the lost spirits find their way back to their loved ones,” said Campbell, who is Métis-Cree.

According to a report released by the RCMP in 2014, 1,017 women and girls who identified as Indigenous were murdered between 1980 and 2012, a homicide rate about 4.5 times higher than that of all other women in Canada. .

When the report was released, the Minister of Status of Women and the Native Women’s Association of Canada both said that due to a lack of data the number was likely closer to 4,000.

Why are so many Indigenous women and girls missing?

Fast forward to 2020, the murder rate for that year was more than five times higher among Indigenous women than non-Indigenous women, according to a Statistics Canada report.

People attend a memorial for Red Dress Day at City Hall in Vancouver, British Columbia, May 5, 2022. (Image credit: Ben Nelms/CBC)

Campbell said this violence stems from a racist history in Canada.

“[Indigenous people] are sometimes seen as less and not as valuable as other women and girls, so people even today target indigenous women because they think they will not be missed.

On top of that, she said, there is a history of these crimes not being investigated as thoroughly, or at all, sometimes attributed to the idea that these women come to escape.

“Because it’s common and known, people have targeted us, knowing they can get away with it,” she said.

A national survey

In 2016, the Canadian government launched the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The inquiry released its final report on June 3, 2019 titled Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

A total of 231 calls for justice have been developed from the investigation to help change the situation, including pathways to ensure police respond faster and investigate more thoroughly.

In June 2020, the RCMP released a statement reaffirming its “commitment to improving relationships with Indigenous communities, supporting survivors and families, and ensuring that investigations are robust, professional and result in justice for victims. and their families”.

