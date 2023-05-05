Fashion
Red Dress Day: What It Is and How It Started | Article
Tribute to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
⭐️ HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ⭐️
- DISCLAIMER CONTENT: This story contains information about violence against Indigenous women and girls. Consider reading it with a trusted adult. It’s common to have an emotional reaction to the news.
-
It’s Red Dress Day, which honors missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
The day began in 2010 and was inspired by a project by a Métis artist.
-
Red dresses hang from windows, trees and other public spaces.
-
Read on to find out who started it. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
Today, all across Canada, people will try to give a voice to those who no longer have one.
Red Dress Day, first observed in 2010, takes place every May 5th.
The purpose of the day is to honor and bring awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women and girls and Two-Spirit people who have gone missing or been murdered.
How Red Dress Day Started
Red Dress Day was inspired in 2010 by Jamie Black, a Métis artist based in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Black hung hundreds of empty red dresses in public places to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and to raise awareness of the issue.
In a YouTube interview with Smithsonian, Black said the idea was to confront people with the violence that women experience and to create a space for women to tell their stories.
A statue of George Vancouver, a British colonizer, holds a red robe during a memorial for Red Dress Day at Vancouver City Hall in 2021. (Image credit: Ben Nelms/CBC)
“Chances are if you know an Indigenous person they’re related to someone who’s gone missing or been murdered, it’s as common as that,” said Lori Campbell, associate vice-resident for the Indigenous Engagement at the University of Regina.
“We say that spirits who have passed see bright colors better, red in particular. So hanging up the red robes helps the lost spirits find their way back to their loved ones,” said Campbell, who is Métis-Cree.
According to a report released by the RCMP in 2014, 1,017 women and girls who identified as Indigenous were murdered between 1980 and 2012, a homicide rate about 4.5 times higher than that of all other women in Canada. .
When the report was released, the Minister of Status of Women and the Native Women’s Association of Canada both said that due to a lack of data the number was likely closer to 4,000.
Why are so many Indigenous women and girls missing?
Fast forward to 2020, the murder rate for that year was more than five times higher among Indigenous women than non-Indigenous women, according to a Statistics Canada report.
People attend a memorial for Red Dress Day at City Hall in Vancouver, British Columbia, May 5, 2022. (Image credit: Ben Nelms/CBC)
Campbell said this violence stems from a racist history in Canada.
“[Indigenous people] are sometimes seen as less and not as valuable as other women and girls, so people even today target indigenous women because they think they will not be missed.
On top of that, she said, there is a history of these crimes not being investigated as thoroughly, or at all, sometimes attributed to the idea that these women come to escape.
“Because it’s common and known, people have targeted us, knowing they can get away with it,” she said.
A national survey
In 2016, the Canadian government launched the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
The inquiry released its final report on June 3, 2019 titled Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
A total of 231 calls for justice have been developed from the investigation to help change the situation, including pathways to ensure police respond faster and investigate more thoroughly.
In June 2020, the RCMP released a statement reaffirming its “commitment to improving relationships with Indigenous communities, supporting survivors and families, and ensuring that investigations are robust, professional and result in justice for victims. and their families”.
Do you have any other questions? Want to tell us how we’re doing? Use the “Send us your feedback” link below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/kidsnews/post/red-dress-day-what-it-is-and-how-it-began
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ice hockey goes roguelike in this early access indie game
- Red Dress Day: What It Is and How It Started | Article
- Innovation comes from a gap: Welcome to Philly Tech Week 2023
- Xi prefers peaceful unification of Taiwan: US official
- Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi backs ‘Kerala story’ in Bellari speech and attacks Congress | India News
- How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
- Vivek Agnihotri says no one has interviewed Bollywood but him and KanganaRanaut — Transcontinental Times
- Schedule regular backups of your Kubernetes cluster
- CDC Scales Down Covid Tracking Efforts
- Dragway 42 Festival hosts Cheap Trick, Guns N’ Roses drummer Ted Nugent
- The Lansing Program gives underprivileged children the opportunity to learn how to play tennis
- Palm Beach County students use donated items to create sustainable fashion