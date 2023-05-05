How a global fashion brand adored by the creative class is building a deep family legacy

Faraz Zaidi has built a 7-figure cultural brand in a lucrative industry that started with Nas’ lyrics on a shirt. Over the next decade, the company grew into a multi-million dollar global clothing company admired by Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Ben Simmons and Gigi Hadid.

Faraz Zaidi reviews materials and samples in New York (2023) Walid Mian

In 2008, Faraz Zaidi, a first-generation Pakistani who immigrated to the United States at the age of 3, decided to print the lyrics of The World Is Yours, by his favorite rapper turned investor, Nas, on a blank t shirt. What spoke to me about Nas in general at this point in my life was the fact that he told stories through a medium that I had never seen anyone tell, says Zaidi. I knew I couldn’t make music so I chose the storytelling component through fashion and in many ways the music was the catalyst. The t-shirt never saw the light of day, but through the process of transferring music to fabric, the seed of Profound, a now family-run 7-figure fashion brand and creative agency, was planted.

Amid a host of challenges affecting the global fashion industry, including hyperinflation, declining consumer confidence, manufacturing and supply chain logistics, McKinseys State of Fashion 2022 report finds optimism at the forefront. We expected the entire fashion industry to return to 2019 levels only at the end of 2022 and we have already achieved this at the end of 2021, said Achim Berg, senior partner at McKinsey.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The idea for Profound (originally named Profound Aesthetic) was born of common interests between three Zaidis Faraz who leads brand vision and creative direction, his sister Iram Zaidi who leads operations and finance, and their cousin Nabeel Zaidi who oversees design and strategy. We saw a visible need in the market for clothes that made sense, says Zaidi. We were all into design, business and philosophy, the intersection seemed perfect and it just came naturally. We never really sat down to form a master plan, we kind of figured it out as we went along and saw it grow over time and as our skills evolved. Taking a bet on clothes more than a decade ago was lucrative, the hottest US supplier at the time, American Apparel, reported net sales of $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Rooted in the suburban enclave of Manalapan, New Jersey, the Zaidi family valued education, entrepreneurship, and the arts. Zaidi’s late father and brother first arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, from Lahore, Pakistan, for college in the 1970s, dressed in bell bottoms and dreaming of offering best opportunities for the next generation, a coherent concept integrated into the Zaidi family fabric. I have two older brothers in building and construction and my sister and I work together, but we all cross paths and help each other out when needed within our respective businesses.

From an early age, Zaidi, the youngest of three siblings, approached life through a unique lens, that of a builder. Zaidi had odd jobs that emboldened him with a sense of hard work and the essential long-term entrepreneurial skills. Selling TVs at Best Buy

BBY

to pack pallets at the Coca-Cola warehouse, Zaidi eventually moved on and turned his degrees in visual arts and business economics into a job as a textbook designer at McGraw Hill, making a stopover in the family construction business. While a diverse musical journey has marked Zaidi’s mixed career path, the impact of rap has fueled Zaidi. Jay-Z always had bravado and but Nas, he was grittier and rawer.

Pictured left wearing Profound: Jack Harlow, Joe Jonas, Jayson Tatum, Diplo, Jake Gyllenhaal, … [+] Don Toliver, Gunna, Questlove, John Mayer. DEEP

At first glance, Profound appears to be a luxury unisex streetwear brand available for digital hypebeast, and it is, but what’s behind the accessible fashion plating is the meaning behind every detail, pattern and color selection. I realize now more than ever how much the spirit of my design comes from the rich artistic craftsmanship of skilled workers in my homeland, as well as the intricate design and patterns of traditional clothing that I saw my grandmother and my mother wear growing up, says Zaidi.

The layered intent built into the brand reaches culture segments that other brands can’t compete with. Beyond the internet hype machine, the variety of products hits unsuspecting retail buyers in all financial compartments, design-conscious online shoppers and a host of famous familiars.

Dozens of celebrities and other members of the creative class like Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Joe Jonas, The Weeknd and even Rihanna have all been spotted in Profound. Amazingly, the brand has never paid for a celebrity to wear its clothes and Zaidi notes that it was by curating individual selections of their personal style and building personal relationships that so many stars were able to admire and appreciate the brand.

John Mayer in Profound. Deep

Fashion and music have been linked to the hip for decades, both reflecting the season’s unique cultural ebbs and flows. In an interview with WWD, singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, explains the creative intersection. Music and fashion go hand in hand. I think music inspires all kinds of art; it inspires life, emotion, mood, and all of those things are reflected in my fashion and style. One does not go without the other. In 2021, Rihanna reached billionaire status, making her the richest musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist.

The co-founding family trio have grown the brand from scrappy trade show beginnings in 2012 to a culture-impacting business sold at more than 50 online and brick-and-mortar retailers globally, including Nordstrom, REVOLVE, Saks Fifth Ave and Selfridges & Co. Outside of North America, Profound has international distributors serving lucrative touchpoints across Europe, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Under the Profound umbrella, a sub-label, Falling Forward, sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters and PacSun, and a design services agency fuel additional revenue streams for the trio.

Leveraging relationships built over the past 12 years, the company’s creative agency provides design and production services to Forbes listings like self-proclaimed marketing guru Gary Vee Vaynerchuk. Profound employs 12 full-time staff, rotating freelance talent remotely and partners with strategic content agencies to expand their digital footprint.

. Deep

As apparel industry trends ripple, confidence can be found by looking through the lens of VF

VFC

Corporation, the apparel and footwear company that owns Supreme, Vans, The North Face, Timberland and others, which reported third-quarter 2022 revenue of $3.5 billion. On track to be an 8-figure business by 2025 according to Zaidi, Profound plans to launch new sub-brands and grow vertical product categories spanning accessories and jewelry, leather and homeware.

I want the legacy to be that we forged our own path in an industry with strict gatekeepers. We gave the idea of ​​possibility and hope to other Pakistani and South Asian immigrants, other young designers and entrepreneurs and we did it with integrity. For parents who have left their home country to pursue something bigger, we want to be able to build a scalable business infrastructure to support a better life for our families.