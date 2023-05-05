Fashion
How a global fashion brand adored by the creative class is building a deep family legacy
Faraz Zaidi has built a 7-figure cultural brand in a lucrative industry that started with Nas’ lyrics on a shirt. Over the next decade, the company grew into a multi-million dollar global clothing company admired by Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Ben Simmons and Gigi Hadid.
In 2008, Faraz Zaidi, a first-generation Pakistani who immigrated to the United States at the age of 3, decided to print the lyrics of The World Is Yours, by his favorite rapper turned investor, Nas, on a blank t shirt. What spoke to me about Nas in general at this point in my life was the fact that he told stories through a medium that I had never seen anyone tell, says Zaidi. I knew I couldn’t make music so I chose the storytelling component through fashion and in many ways the music was the catalyst. The t-shirt never saw the light of day, but through the process of transferring music to fabric, the seed of Profound, a now family-run 7-figure fashion brand and creative agency, was planted.
Amid a host of challenges affecting the global fashion industry, including hyperinflation, declining consumer confidence, manufacturing and supply chain logistics, McKinseys State of Fashion 2022 report finds optimism at the forefront. We expected the entire fashion industry to return to 2019 levels only at the end of 2022 and we have already achieved this at the end of 2021, said Achim Berg, senior partner at McKinsey.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The idea for Profound (originally named Profound Aesthetic) was born of common interests between three Zaidis Faraz who leads brand vision and creative direction, his sister Iram Zaidi who leads operations and finance, and their cousin Nabeel Zaidi who oversees design and strategy. We saw a visible need in the market for clothes that made sense, says Zaidi. We were all into design, business and philosophy, the intersection seemed perfect and it just came naturally. We never really sat down to form a master plan, we kind of figured it out as we went along and saw it grow over time and as our skills evolved. Taking a bet on clothes more than a decade ago was lucrative, the hottest US supplier at the time, American Apparel, reported net sales of $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Rooted in the suburban enclave of Manalapan, New Jersey, the Zaidi family valued education, entrepreneurship, and the arts. Zaidi’s late father and brother first arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, from Lahore, Pakistan, for college in the 1970s, dressed in bell bottoms and dreaming of offering best opportunities for the next generation, a coherent concept integrated into the Zaidi family fabric. I have two older brothers in building and construction and my sister and I work together, but we all cross paths and help each other out when needed within our respective businesses.
From an early age, Zaidi, the youngest of three siblings, approached life through a unique lens, that of a builder. Zaidi had odd jobs that emboldened him with a sense of hard work and the essential long-term entrepreneurial skills. Selling TVs at Best Buy
BBY
At first glance, Profound appears to be a luxury unisex streetwear brand available for digital hypebeast, and it is, but what’s behind the accessible fashion plating is the meaning behind every detail, pattern and color selection. I realize now more than ever how much the spirit of my design comes from the rich artistic craftsmanship of skilled workers in my homeland, as well as the intricate design and patterns of traditional clothing that I saw my grandmother and my mother wear growing up, says Zaidi.
The layered intent built into the brand reaches culture segments that other brands can’t compete with. Beyond the internet hype machine, the variety of products hits unsuspecting retail buyers in all financial compartments, design-conscious online shoppers and a host of famous familiars.
Dozens of celebrities and other members of the creative class like Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Joe Jonas, The Weeknd and even Rihanna have all been spotted in Profound. Amazingly, the brand has never paid for a celebrity to wear its clothes and Zaidi notes that it was by curating individual selections of their personal style and building personal relationships that so many stars were able to admire and appreciate the brand.
Fashion and music have been linked to the hip for decades, both reflecting the season’s unique cultural ebbs and flows. In an interview with WWD, singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, explains the creative intersection. Music and fashion go hand in hand. I think music inspires all kinds of art; it inspires life, emotion, mood, and all of those things are reflected in my fashion and style. One does not go without the other. In 2021, Rihanna reached billionaire status, making her the richest musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist.
The co-founding family trio have grown the brand from scrappy trade show beginnings in 2012 to a culture-impacting business sold at more than 50 online and brick-and-mortar retailers globally, including Nordstrom, REVOLVE, Saks Fifth Ave and Selfridges & Co. Outside of North America, Profound has international distributors serving lucrative touchpoints across Europe, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Under the Profound umbrella, a sub-label, Falling Forward, sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters and PacSun, and a design services agency fuel additional revenue streams for the trio.
Leveraging relationships built over the past 12 years, the company’s creative agency provides design and production services to Forbes listings like self-proclaimed marketing guru Gary Vee Vaynerchuk. Profound employs 12 full-time staff, rotating freelance talent remotely and partners with strategic content agencies to expand their digital footprint.
As apparel industry trends ripple, confidence can be found by looking through the lens of VF
VFC
I want the legacy to be that we forged our own path in an industry with strict gatekeepers. We gave the idea of possibility and hope to other Pakistani and South Asian immigrants, other young designers and entrepreneurs and we did it with integrity. For parents who have left their home country to pursue something bigger, we want to be able to build a scalable business infrastructure to support a better life for our families.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jacquelineschneider/2023/05/05/how-a-global-fashion-brand-loved-by-the-creative-class-is-building-a-profound-family-legacy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK Prime Minister Sunak’s Conservative Party Rejected by Voters in Local Elections
- Bollywood: Rs350m set built for Tiger 3’s Salman-SRK streak? – News
- Goa Challengers Pick Elena Timina, Jorg Bitzigeio Head To Champs Chennai Lions In Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Coaches Draft
- How a global fashion brand adored by the creative class is building a deep family legacy
- QUALCO: Innovation as a Source of Value in Credit Management
- Illusionist Reza will take the stage on May 12 in Maryville | Entertainment
- Read and classify receipts with Cloud AI tools
- The 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan left some buildings damaged
- Imran Khan slams UK Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit amid terrorism and inflation
- “It’s Marla”: Donald Trump confuses rape accuser with his ex-wife, according to the lawsuit | American News
- NEWS | Malaysian title Serumpu
- Movies Where a Lesser-Known Actor Steals the Show, According to Reddit