Kate Middleton stuns in belted dress and butterfly heels ahead of coronation





On Friday, the Princess of Wales stepped out to attend a lunch of Governors General and Prime Ministers of the Kingdom, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace. The royal was joined by her husband, Prince William, for the chic occasion, where she debuted an ethereal look with a contemporary twist. Princess Kate wore a bespoke white midi dress by Jenny Packham featuring a belted waist, subtle back slit, long sleeves and black trim. She teamed the clean number with Aquazzura’s black suede Bow Tie 105 slingback pumps, a favorite of Meghan Markle. The standout shoes featured delicate butterfly detailing on the back of the heels, adding a modern, dare we say Y2K, twist to the royals’ sophisticated insignia. WATCH: Prince William and Kate travel on the Tube to visit a London pub The mother-of-three wore her silky locks loose in a glamorous blowout and opted for her signature rosy beauty blend. A little blush, a honeyed complexion and a flutter of mascara highlighted her flawless features. Princess Kate channeled minimalism into the accessory front, adorning a pair of classic pearl earrings that peeked out from under her enviable braids. The opulent earrings belonged to the late Queen and are known as Queen Elizabeth’s “Bahrain Pearl Earrings”. Catherine, Princess of Wales and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Prince William put on a dapper display next to his ever-polite bride, sporting a tailored navy suit, crisp white shirt and printed indigo tie. ©Getty Images The royal opted for a beach blowout to match her ethereal outfit Shop Princess Kate’s heels Duchess Meghan loves Shop the Princess Kate look with a high street alternative Karen Millen white dress with black belt Talk about a royal look! This Karen Millen dress will make everyone swoon.

White & Black River Island Mini Dress It’s all in the black trim on the flared sleeves of this plain mini dress. Coronation details: The big lunch comes just a day before the highly anticipated coronation. The coronation of King Charles III will take place this weekend at Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace has confirmed many details of the three-day celebrations, including a special concert. ©Getty The Princess of Wales chatted with other guests at the luncheon of Governors General and Prime Ministers of the Kingdom The monarch’s coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years. The service should be “a solemn religious event” as well as a “celebration and pageantry”. It should also be a ‘reflective’ of the monarch’s role in today’s society while being ‘rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry’. ©Getty Prince William accompanied his ever-stylish wife to the event The coronation of King Charles III is expected to be a scaled-down affair with a significantly reduced number of guests. More than 2,300 people will be among the congregation at Westminster Abbey that day. © 2023 Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a pub in Soho just the day before lunch Guests will include royals, foreign royals, heads of state, foreign government officials, ministers, prime ministers and former prime ministers. For a complete list of participants, seethe confirmed coronation guest list. Princess Kate’s monochromatic look follows her thrilling trip to a London pub that took place on Thursday. The royal duo visited the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to find out how the staff coronation weekend is shaping up and will meet representatives from other hospitality and leisure businesses in the Soho area. SHOPPING: HELLO! launches pop-up coronation shop to celebrate King Charles III The couple jumped on the Elizabeth Line to get to the pub, getting off at Tottenham Court Road. At one point Kate was asked about Charles’ coronation on Saturday and replied: “Yeah it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I always feel like we’re trying to get ducks from in a row.” Check out more photos from Princess Kate’s visit to London ©Getty Kate was spotted using an Oyster card as she took the tube ©Getty Kate took a selfie with a member of the crowd ©Getty The royal enjoyed a pint in Soho Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

