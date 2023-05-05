King Charles’ influence on fashion has already begun

Open this photo in the gallery: Then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are greeted by members of the RCMP as they leave the provincial legislature in Regina, May 23, 2012.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

When King Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, all eyes were on the bride. But while the fashion world adored her Givenchy dress, discerning royal supporters also took note of her future father-in-law’s look. Next to a royal wedding dress with a five-meter-long embroidered silk train, the Kings’ gray three-piece suit might have looked unremarkable, save for one detail. He was 34 years old.

Open this photo in the gallery: Then-Prince Charles greets guests at the Queen’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 15, 2019.VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

I’m one of those people who hates throwing anything away, the future king said in a 2020 interview with British Vogue, adding that the hell would keep wearing that jacket as long as I can keep getting into it.

It’s not often that a gray suit makes headlines, but the Kings haberdashery is more than a fashion statement. Fashion has, for centuries, been central to the image of the monarchy, says Kate Strasdin, British fashion historian and author of Inside of Royal Wardrobe: A Dress History of Queen Alexandra. Many monarchs have recognized the power that clothing carries, especially for an institution that so often must communicate non-verbally.

From Queen Victoria’s choice of a Shamrock-embroidered dress to ease tensions with Ireland, to Queen Alexandra’s careful color selection to promote her popularity, royal fashion has historically conveyed messages and influenced trends. Queen Elizabeth was known for her color-coordinated ensembles, which allowed supporters to spot her in public appearances. Items that Catherine, Princess of Wales enters are known to sell out and trigger collections of high street lookalikes. And the aesthetic influence of Diana, the princess of fashion, can still be seen in fashion to this day.

Open this photo in the gallery: Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, May 1959.Richard Cole/The Globe and Mail

What King Charles wears and irons signals both continuity and change within the institution, offering a glimpse into the future of the monarchy and the emergence of an overshadowed style icon. I think in many ways he will chart his own course, he is not the dandy that Edward VIII certainly was and he would avoid that kind of label of extravagance, says Strasdin.

Open this photo in the gallery: At left, Governor General Ed Schreyer chats with Diana, Princess of Wales, as then-Prince Charles, Lily Schreyer and then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau look at the cameras as they wait for the reception line to begin during of a formal dinner hosted by the Schreyers in Ottawa, June 20, 1983.The Canadian Press

Charles cut a dashing figure in his early days as Prince of Wales, as vintage photos recall. Whether he’s wearing colorful sportswear on the polo field, a safari suit and desert boots in Nairobi, a Stetson hat and bolo while visiting Alberta, or in full military gear or black tie , he had a good-natured and sporty beauty. His love affair with traditional British culture, style and architecture also made him a natural influencer for the Sloane Ranger style, a mix of preppy classics and country-inspired accessories that has become a symbol of British upper class fashion and lifestyle for affluent Londoners of the 1980s.

I have an image of what a British gentleman looks like, and that image finds real expression in Prince Charles. He’s beyond fashion, he’s an archetype of style, Donatella Versace told British GQ in 2012, when he landed on the magazine’s annual Best Dressed list.

Open this photo in the gallery: Then-Prince Charles, William R. Bennett, then Prime Minister of British Columbia, and Diana, Princess of Wales, stand on the observation deck of their ferry, the MV Queen of the North, at the Approaching Vancouver from Nanaimo, May 1, 1986.Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail

Over the decades, Charles developed a uniform for himself from a shortlist of British heritage brands: suits from Savile Row tailors Gieves and Hawkes, and Anderson and Sheppard; Turnbull and Asser shirts; shoes like John Lobb, Trickers and Crockett and Jones. While his tailors of choice declined to comment on details of the Kings brief, it does mean he has chosen a supplier of some of the most relaxed yarns in the row. Anderson and Sheppard are known as civilian tailors. Our origins are in soft tailoring, not military tailoring, like some of our competitors. So instead of a stiffer, firmer chest, there’s this smooth, flowing movement throughout the suit, says the company’s managing director, Colin Heywood.

King Charles is known for his almost obsessive interest in clothing and craftsmanship, taking excursions to watch master tailors at work at the Anderson and Sheppard workshop and hopping behind the sewing machine on a tour of the Turnbull and Asser factory. He also cares about the composition of his clothes and their impact on the environment. In 2010, he launched the Campaign for Wool to raise awareness of the unique, natural and sustainable benefits of fibers in response to a global drop in prices and demand, which affected entire industries of farmers and textile factories.

Open this photo in the gallery: Then-Prince Charles poses for a photo in front of a wedge eagle during a visit to Alice Springs Desert Park in Alice Springs, Australia, March 2, 2005.RICK RYCROFT/Associated Press

Everything is interconnected, says Matthew Rowe, CEO of Campaign for Wool in Canada, explaining how Kings’ advocacy for wool intersects with its support for organic farming and its belief in the need for a circular economy. It is an appreciation of the natural fiber because of the role it plays in the environment, which is also linked to the manufacture of quality clothing, which is also linked to traditional crafts and commerce, artists and to artisans. It’s also related to how we manage the earth, which is related to how we dispose of clothes, how we consume clothes and other materials.

Open this photo in the gallery: Then-Prince Charles attends a reception to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his chairmanship of the Prince’s Council for the Duchy of Cornwall, July 16, 2019.Ben Birchall/Getty Images

As he himself admits, getting rid of clothes isn’t something King Charles does often. Indeed, he was spotted in his decades-old jacket at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 wedding at Royal Ascot. He is also known to wear the same two double-breasted coats, one camel, the other tweed. Then there’s his gardening jacket, which made an appearance on a BBC special in 2013. It’s such a patchwork garment that it’s hard to tell what it might originally have looked like.

Obviously, wearing something old isn’t new to King Charles, but there’s something quietly modern about it. So much has changed in recent decades when it comes to clothing consumption and I think King Charles will be aware of that, says Strasdin. Much is said about his pragmatic approach to the monarchy and his plans to thin it out and make more efficient in the 21st century, she adds, and that her wardrobe will follow. Certainly, he will subscribe to the ceremonial traditions of the coronation in its most formal parts but beyond that, any suggestion of conspicuous consumption will not be welcome etiquette.

In a time of climate and economic uncertainty, perhaps King Charles’ subliminal sartorial message is: keep calm and keep wearing what’s in your closet.