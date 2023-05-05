Billie Lourd wore a Princess Leia dress in honor of Carrie Fisher





Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

His daughter Billie Lourd accepted the award on his behalf alongside Mark Hamill.

Lourd wore a custom Rodarte dress with a photo of Princess Leia engraved on it for the event. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Billie Lourd paid tribute to Carrie Fisher with a custom dress on Thursday. Fisher was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, known as “Star Wars” day for fans of the George Lucas universe. Lourd accepted the award on behalf of his late mother. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, and her mother Debbie Reynolds has passed away only two days later. Fisher was best known for playing Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” and Lourd appeared alongside her in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” before Fisher’s death. So it was only fitting that Lourd would attend the ceremony in a “Star Wars” themed dress. Billie Lourd wore a “Star Wars” dress from Rodarte.

David Livingston/Getty Images



Lourd wore a custom Rodarte gown to the ceremony, as the brand shared on instagram. Rodarte released a line of Dresses inspired by “Star Wars” in 2014, and the brand said in their post that Lourd’s look was an addition. The black, shimmering bodice had a V-neckline that tied in the center and created a circular cutout. The dress was cinched just below Lourd’s chest, and the skirt was etched with a photo of Fisher in Princess Leia’s costume. Lourd paired the dress with drop earrings, peep toe heels and eye jewels for an otherworldly look. Billie Lourd’s manicure was “Star Wars” themed.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images



Lourd’s fingernails were also painted to honor “Star Wars,” with several of her fingernails painted black and adorned with stars. Her middle fingers were painted with artwork: one featured a drawing of Princess Leia’s face, while the other had the starbird symbol the Rebels used in the movies. Jamie Mizrahi stylized Lourd’s playful and sweet look. Lourd celebrated his mother alongside Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill, as well as droids from the film series, C-3PO and R2-D2. Billie Lourd poses with Mark Hamill at Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

David Livingston/Getty Images



In 2018, Hamill asked “Star Wars” fans to campaign for Fisher receive his star on the Walk of Fame earlybecause he wanted her to have it when “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” came out. Lourd’s father, Bryan Lourd, and her husband, Austen Rydell, were also with her at the ceremony. Lourd didn’t invite Fisher’s siblings to the ceremony, which she confirmed The Hollywood Reporter after Fisher’s siblings spoke to TMZ about Lourd’s decision. Billie Lourd poses with Hollywood Walk of Fame star Carrie Fisher.

David Livingston/Getty Images



“Within days of my mother’s death, her brother and sister chose to publicly express their grief and capitalize on my mother’s death, doing several interviews and selling individual books for big bucks, with the death of my mother and grandmother as a subject,” Lourd said in his statement. “I found out they did it through the press. They never consulted me or considered how it would affect our relationship,” she added. “While I recognize that they have every right to do whatever they want, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time of my life. I chose and still choose to deal with his loss of life. a very different way.” Lourd and Rydell welcomed their son, Kingston, in September 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/billie-lourd-wore-princess-leia-dress-in-carrie-fishers-honor-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos