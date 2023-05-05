Jason Momoa dons flip flops and flexes thigh tattoos for So iLL – Footwear News





Jason Momoa continues his partnership with climbing clothing brand So iLL, founded by Daniel Chancellor. This time they’ve teamed up to release the Unity Purple and Yaya Lavender t-shirts and flip flops, just in time for summer.

Jason Momoa’s So iLL sandals. CREDIT: So iLL To promote the new sandals, which feature Momoa’s thigh and arm tattoo on the foot strap, the actor showed off his legs in a new photo shoot. The sandals come with an EVA foam footbed and molded rubber outsole for comfort and durability. It is the perfect choice for those who want to relax and explore. In 2019, Momoa launched its first collaboration with So iLL called “On the Roam”, with products made from eco-friendly materials such as 100% organic cotton and Bloom foam for the sneaker soles, which is made of 30% Bloom resin with a cork layer upper and rubber outsole blended with Eco Pure technology. Momoa has also addressed the United Nations on the issue of climate change and started a water company made from 100% recyclable aluminum cans called Mananalu Pure Water. Momoa’s style is often described as rugged and laid-back, with an emphasis on comfortable and practical clothing. He is also known for his love of nature and his commitment to sustainability. Since the launch of the So iLL x On the Roam, the line has expanded to include waterproof outdoor bags, t-shirts, chalk bags and face masks which are sold direct to consumers. The brand is committed to finding more end-of-life solutions and has ongoing conversations about it. PHOTOS: Flip-flop trend embraced by Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner and more celebs

