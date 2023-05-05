Fashion
BKLYN Fashion Academy Celebrates Creativity at the 5th Brooklyn Paper Fashion Show
On May 5, Brooklyn Central Library transforms its Great Hall into a high-profile runway for its annual fashion academy fashion show.
Photo by Gregg Richards
On Friday night, professional models will parade down the runway at Brooklyn’s Central Library, wearing quirky pieces created by budding designers looking to break into the world of high fashion.
The May 5 show showcases the work of participants in the BKLYN Fashion Academy, an intensive 16-week program where participants learn from top fashion experts and create a ready-to-wear capsule collection.
Throughout the course, students, who come with diverse skills and divergent backgrounds, learn both the creative and business aspects of fashion while designing a themed collection unique to their tastes and vision, said the designer. main instructor of the program.
Some of them went to college for fashion design; some of them were self-taught; some of them haven’t really done a lot of design or sewing, but have a real passion for it, Benjamin Mach said.
THE program begins with a seminar where the culture of budding designers Explore this season’s program theme with this lesson motif being Ancient Egypt: Gods of the Track! then proceed to begin a general structure for their design.
For an entire day, we just look at the theme and what their inspiration is and start creating the general idea and shape of the collection they want to produce, Mach told Brooklyn Paper. The program aims to give people the support they need to start a small fashion business. It’s a range of creative and business-focused courses they can take.
The Ancient Egyptian theme comes after previous years which included American fashion through conflict and the Carnevale (Carnival) story.
Mach, who starred in all five seasons of the BKLYN Fashion Academy, has been in the industry for over 25 years. Originally from Australia, the design expert worked on his own brand before taking his creativity to London and then New York. He also participated in the hit television series Project Runway.
During his time with BPL, Mach says one of the most rewarding parts of the program is watching the creatives embrace their backgrounds and implement themes drawn from their life experiences in their work.
It’s really that kind of beautiful evolution that I’ve seen unfold, he told Brooklyn Paper.
According to Mach, the runway event will be a celebration, not just for the designers, but for the Brooklyn community as a whole.
After viewing student work, he hopes the community is able to see the importance of investing in libraries and arts programs, at a time when public funding of the two are on the chopping block.
With this program, it’s really big, especially after five years of being established, and it’s turned out to be something the community really loves, he said. I think it’s really important that the support continues to come in from a financial perspective.
The track is guaranteed to be a night of fun for everyone, even Mach.
I’m excited to see how all the work is turning out, Mach said. It’s really fun to be able to work so closely with everyone and see it all come together, and then suddenly when things happen on a track, it’s a little bit different.
Work from the BKLYN Fashion Academy Class of 2023 will be on display at the Brooklyn Central Library (10 Grand Army Plaza) on Friday, May 5. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
