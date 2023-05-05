RV/#17 UNC – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Site

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – No. 3 Notre Dame ends its regular-season schedule with an ACC tilt against No. RV/17 North Carolina at noon ET on Saturday, May 6 at Dorrance Field. The match will be broadcast on ACCN.

GAME DETAILS

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina | Dorrance Field

Schedule: May 6 noon ET

Television: ACCN

Live statistics: UND.com

Twitter updates:@NDlacrosse

For a more in-depth look at the match Play Notes: Notre Dame

THE UNC SERIES

Saturday will be the 23rd all-time meeting between Notre Dame and UNC.

The Irish and Tar Heels are tied in the series with an 11-11 mark in the game.

The game was extremely competitive, as 15 of the 22 games in the series were decided by two goals or less.

The Irish won the match earlier in the season in Arlotta, winning by a score of 16-9 in dominant fashion on Saturday 22 April.

Eric Dobson led Notre Dame in scoring, finishing with three goals. Pat Kavanagh added a four-point performance on one goal and three assists. In front of goal, Liam Entenmann was masterful, making 16 saves.

The Irish have won three of the last four meetings between the two sides, with the last two encounters being seven-goal wins for ND.

PAT KAVANAGH: TEWAARATON HOPE

Pat Kavanagh enters the weekend fourth in the nation in points per game (5.27 despite facing some of the best defensemen in the nation week after week.

The senior has 58 points this season on 19 goals and 39 assists.

Kavanagh’s average of 3.55 assists per game ranks first in the nation.

The striker also ranks second on the team in ground balls (30), behind Ireland’s only FOGO Will Lynch. He’s also fifth on the team due to turnovers with eight.

Kavanagh had a pair of monster performances against teams currently ranked in national polls, tying his own ND record for points in a game with 10 (4G, 6A) against Michigan and posting eight (3G, 5A) in the win over then No 1 Duke.

The senior also delivered in some of the biggest moments, scoring the game-winner against No. 4 Maryland in triple OT to snap the Terrapins’ 22-game home win streak.

Kavanagh is currently playing his best stick of the season, having scored 34 points in his last six games, against some of the best teams in the country.

BEAT THE BEST

The game against No. 17 UNC will be Notre Dame’s ninth game this season against a team ranked in the top 20 in the InsideLacrosse poll at the time of the game.

Notre Dame has recorded wins over No. 15 Georgetown, No. 4 Maryland, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 20 Michigan, No. 1 Duke and No. 15 UNC.

The Irish are 44-39 against the top 10 teams since the start of the 2010 season, including a 3-2 record this season.

STRONG STARTS

The Irish wasted no time jumping on their opponents early in games this season, outscoring the opposition by a combined score of 48-25 in the first quarter.

Notre Dame has scored on its first possession in seven of its 11 games this season

Eric Dobson scored Notre Dame’s first goal in five games this season.

Chris Kavanagh and Eric Dobson thrived in the first quarter, as each has scored nine goals during the season in the first 15 minutes of play.

THE DOMINANT DEFENSE

The Irish enter the weekend allowing just 9.91 goals per game, leading the ACC and ranking sixth in the nation.

Notre Dame leads the ACC and ranks sixth in the nation in turnovers caused per game this season, averaging 10.27.

The Irish have recorded at least 10 caused turnovers in eight of 11 games this season.

ND recorded a season-high 14 turnovers caused in the win over No. 10/9 Ohio State.

ENTENMANN IS ELITE

Senior Liam Entenmann cemented his status as one of the country’s top goalkeepers with his game in 2023.

Entenmann leads the ACC and ranks seventh in the nation in goals-against average, allowing just 9.62 goals per game.

The eldest has a .562 save percentage (131 saves, 103 goals against), ranking fifth in the nation.

Entnemann has made double-digit saves in each of the last nine games, including a season-high 16 in the win over No. 1 Duke.

Entenmann currently ranks seventh on the ND’s all-time saves list with 485 career saves and is 12 saves behind Shane Doss who is sixth (497).

He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season after his performances in wins over No. 4 Maryland, No. 10/9 Ohio State and No. 15/14 from the UNC.

SHARING IS LOVING

Notre Dame’s ball movement has been dizzying at times this season, with the Irish having delivered 95 assists this season.

ND ranks ninth in the nation in assists per game, with an average of 8.64.

Pat Kavanagh leads the Irish in assists per game (3.55) and ranks first in the country.

Fifteen different players have registered at least one assist this season.

Pat Kavanagh is the all-time leader in career assist programs, with 122 in his career.

DEPTH OF ATTACKING MIDFIELD

Although the Kavanagh brothers have made national headlines, Ireland’s midfield units have been highly productive in 2023.

The starting midfield trio of Eric Dobson, Quinn McCahon and Reilly Gray totaled 49 goals in 2023.

Dobson leads the group with 24 goals, while Gray has 13 and McCahon has added 12.

The second midfielder has totaled 25 goals, as Jack Simmons has scored 10 while Brian Tevlin has nine and Bryce Walker has netted six.

WIN EMO

Notre-Dame had one of the greatest man-up units in recent memory during the 2022 season, leading the nation in efficiency.

The Irish enter the weekend 18 for 29 (.621) on EMO this season, leading the ACC and ranking second in the nation.

Chris Kavanagh is ninth in the nation in OMS goals with seven.

The Irish EMO unit have taken 21 out of 31 chances (0.677) in the 2022 season.

PERFECTLY INTEGRATED

Notre Dame has welcomed four transfers to the 2023 roster and each player made has made a significant contribution.

Chris Fake and Chris Conlin have each earned starts as defensemen in every game this season, combining 22 turnovers and 43 rushes.

Brian Tevlin and Jack Simmons played major minutes in midfield, as Simmons had 10 goals and six assists while Tevlin had nine goals and three assists while adding 24 rushed balls and 13 caused turnovers.

Tevlin has also traded his short stick for a long stick in the Irish down unit at times this season.

DECLARATION WIN

In nine wins this season, the Irish have handed their opponents their worst defeat of the season in eight of them:

Marquette – 21-10 (11 goals)

Cleveland Street – 18-8 (10)

Georgetown – 15-8 (7)

Ohio Street – 16-3 (13)

Michigan – 18-8 (10)

Syracuse – 20-12 (8)

Duke – 17-12 (5)

UNC (tied for worst loss) – 16-9 (7)

THE KAVANAGH BROTHERS

Pat Kavanagh became the fourth Tewaaraton finalist in the program’s history in 2021 and his brother Chris joined the 2022 squad as a striker.

The two brothers have combined for 103 points this season, with Pat tallying 58 (19G, 39A) and Chris recording 45 (33G, 12A).

Chris and Pat became the first group of ND teammates to each record eight or more points in the same game in program history, each posting eight, in the win over Cleveland State.

The brothers have linked on 24 goals during their career, with one assisting the other goal.

Pat led the team in the 2022 season in points (64) and assists (39). He was second in goals (24), caused turnovers (12) and ground balls (39) while Chris was second in points (33) and assists (11) while he was tied for third in goals (22).

In just 12 games during the 2022 season, Pat became the ND single-season assist record holder with 39, breaking his own 2021 season record.

Pat holds the single-game points record at ND, recording 10 points in a game three times in his career, twice against Syracuse and again this season against Michigan.

The brothers also excel in the ground ball aspect of the game, combining for 59 on the season.

CORRIGAN’S ALL-TIME DI PROGRAM TAKES LEADER

With the win over No. 1 Duke on April 10, 2021, Baumer family head men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan broke the NCAA record for most wins in an DI program with 311, passing Bob Shillinglaw (Delaware).

Corrigan became just the third coach in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse history to reach the 300 win mark at a single school with the victory over Marquette on April 10, 2019.

Corrigan is one of four active Division I coaches to reach the 300 career win mark.

Corrigan has a 340-174 overall record over his 37 seasons in training.

The head coach is 330-159 in 35 seasons at Notre Dame.

Corrigan is the longest serving men’s lacrosse coach at the DI level.