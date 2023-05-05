Kylie Jenner at the helm of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion campaign





SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: Kylie Jenner describes herself as a JPG girl these days. After donning a fiery red dress by Jean Paul Gaultiers spring guest designer Haider Ackermann for the recent Met Gala and a black and white dress for after parties, the TV personality and beauty entrepreneur is back. for a campaign for the latest ready-to-wear drop fashion houses. No more WWD Although the collection is dubbed Flowers, Jenner donned a blush-colored lingerie-style brief with pointed cups and posed for photographer Elizaveta Podorina. According to Florence Ttier, artistic director of jean paul Gaultier fashion, Jenner matched the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for and her idea of ​​an augmented nature collection with floral references drawn from the houses’ archives. At a launch event at The Webster in New York on Tuesday night, Jenner donned a clingy, sheer dress in a liquid floral print done in collaboration with French artist Jean-Vincent Simonet. A look from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fleurs collection. According to the house, the Jean Paul Gaultiers collections were dotted with flowers throughout the early 2000s. The Spring 2023 offering includes a silk twill twinset and stretch tulle skirts, tops and bathrobes. Sometimes only flower buds express the theme. The Jenner campaign broke out on a billboard on Grand Street in New York, as well as on the social networks of the house of Jean Paul Gaultier and those of Jenner, who has 388 million followers on Instagram and whose last eight posts were dedicated to the brand. . Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

