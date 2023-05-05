Young and the Restless star shared scary cancer news to raise awareness after misdiagnosis





‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden says his cancer was initially misdiagnosed and he is speaking out to encourage other men not to be afraid to get prostate and bladder checks. Braeden, 82, shared a Facebook video last month that cancer cells were found in the area of ​​his bladder. He expanded on his diagnosis in an interview this week with entertainment tonight. “I was misdiagnosed at first, and that led to another one, and they said, ‘You have cancer,'” he said. “Not well. The word ‘cancer’ is scary, but I try to be a good role model.” Appearing on daytime television as Victor Newman on the iconic soap opera for more than four decades, Braeden is now in the midst of six weeks of immunotherapy treatments. He continues to work on “The Young and the Restless” while in treatment. “At the moment I feel pretty good,” he said. He hopes that by sharing his story he can remove some of the stigma and embarrassment associated with prostate and bladder issues. “I just want men to know that they shouldn’t be afraid of this,” he said. “I want them to know to have your prostate checked, to have your bladder checked, to have your colon checked. Just familiarize yourself with that and be open about it, that way you will dispel people’s fear. “A lot of men, myself included, wouldn’t want to know that. It’s nonsense. Eric Braeden, featured in ‘The Young and the Restless,’ says his cancer was initially misdiagnosed. CBS via Getty Images In his Facebook video, Braeden explained how he had frequent problems with urination, either having to go every half hour or not being able to urinate at all. Doctors inserted a catheter and then inspected her bladder, which led to the diagnosis of cancer. He said he had surgery to remove the cancer, but a follow-up biopsy revealed he still had cancer cells that needed to be treated. I’ll lick this, he says in the video. This pass is not going to get me. I’ll get it, okay? And I’ll be in great shape soon.

