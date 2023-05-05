Races, Churchill Downs mode

The Run for the Roses is still a day away. But on Friday in Louisville, we’ll see which filly wins the garland of lilies.

The Kentucky Oaks are back, with crowds ready to pack Churchill Downs for a day of racing. The start time for the main event, a 1-mile race for three-year-old fillies, is set at around 5:51 p.m.

It’s a holiday for many in Louisville. Classes at local schools have ended and many businesses in the city are closed for the event, which drew more than 100,000 attendees to the iconic racetrack last year.

The Courier Journal will have a full staff at Churchill Downs for Friday’s races as well as parties around Louisville planned for the evening, ahead of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby festivities. Whether you’re heading to Churchill Downs or watching Friday’s action from home, here’s a look at what’s on and what to expect.

4:30 p.m.: ‘We’ve come a long way’

Lef Johnson, Quint Thompson and Kareem Thomas traveled to Louisville from Chicago for their horse racing experience. Their costumes: Tailor-made, they said.

“We’ve come a long way for this event, so we’re excited to be here and the weather has held up, so it’s nice,” Thompson said.

4:00 p.m.: Oaks is for making new friends

Joonas Kohtala came with his friend Jim Simmons and met Cherjuantoe Moran and his daughter Vaseana Moran. That’s why you come to Oaks and Churchill Downs is to make friends, make bets, hopefully win a few and go home happy, Kohtala said.

A family even came up with their own theme and still stays in character. This year the theme was famous musicians identified as “Elv King” (Elvis Presley), SLASH, Willie Nelson, Stevie Nicks, Britney Spears and “JT” (Justin Timberlake.

They’ve been creating themes for their Kentucky Oaks outfits for 10 years.

3:40 p.m.: Rachel Platten sings at the Survivors Parade

A break in the action came at around 3.30pm as 149 breast cancer survivors and fighters took the course at Churchill Downs. Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten sang her hit “Fight Song.”

The annual Survivors Parade aims to celebrate survivors and encourage those fighting breast cancer. Oaks attendees are also encouraged to incorporate pink into their Friday outfits.

Meanwhile, at Churchill Downs, Brandon Cosgriff was showing off the iconic racecourse to his two daughters. Dressed in a shiny suit that looked like a Jackson Pollock painting, he said the Oaks were “an experience”.

2:25 p.m .: Red Carpet Ready wins a thriller

Red Carpet Ready held on to win the seventh race of the day in a thriller against favorite Munnys Gold.

Red Carpet Ready’s victory in the Eight Belles Stakes (named after Eight Belles, a filly who finished second in the 2008 Kentucky Derby but was injured and euthanized immediately after the race) took place with thousands in the stands . Attendance for Oaks Day has yet to be announced, with the main event set to take place just before 6 p.m.

Christopher Causey was among them. The Virginia resident came to Friday’s races wearing a colorful hat inspired by his “love for pollinators and bees.”

Rian and Sarah Burnhardt made the trip to Kentucky from Colorado, wearing matching yellow outfits as they raced at Churchill Downs. They were having so much fun, she said, they might just move here.

1:15 p.m.: Lifers and rookies fill the stands

From newbies to long-time participants, the Kentucky Oaks always draw an interesting crowd.

Friday is special for Kacee Davidson, as it’s the first time she and her husband have been to the Oaks since having kids. She made sure to stop by the Churchill Downs gift shop to buy treats for her daughter Olivia, son Cooper and her in-laws who took on babysitting duties for the day.

“I want to make sure I get all my presents,” she said.

Elaine Luck and Carrie Morrison traveled from Phoenix to watch the race together, their first visit to Churchill Downs. They said they can’t wait to watch the races, bet and see all the fashion.

Bell Rodney has been at the Oaks and Derby for 30 years. Rodney lives in Montgomery, Alabama, but has family in Kentucky. He said his favorite part of the Derby weekend is betting and hopefully winning big.

“I’m here to win, I love to win…today I think I’m going to take the favourite,” Rodney said.

12:15 p.m.: Long queues and high fashion at Churchill Downs

Be prepared to wait if heading to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks. Our journalists on site warn that the queues for the shuttles are long, as well as the queues once inside the racecourse. On the bright side, however, most lines seem to move quickly.

Get ready for a fashion show, too, with unique weekend must-have outfits. Courier Journal reporter Kirby Adams found a pair dressed in a floral print, with “functional and flashy” shoes. If you’re heading to the racecourse, Adams recommends wearing shoes you’ll feel comfortable wearing after several hours on the bricks of Churchill Downs.

Other Courier Journal reporters on site also found plenty of looks to stand out.

On the racetrack, meanwhile, Heartyconstitution has just won the fourth race of the day at 3-1 odds.

11:30 a.m.: A colorful Kentucky Oaks program

The Kentucky Oaks 2023 program has a unique design by a well-known international artist.

The program eschews a traditional horse photo in favor of a colorful Thoroughbred racing along the racetrack. It was assembled by Brazilian artist Romero Britto, who uses bright colors and elements of cubism in his works.

Meanwhile, races are underway at Churchill Downs, with the third race of the day due to start at 11.30am.

10:15 a.m.: Kentucky Derby loses another contender

The field for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is down to 19 horses.

Skinner scratched himself, Churchill Downs announced on Friday morning, due to a high temperature. This marks the Kentucky Derby’s fourth field scratch.

Skinner entered the week at 20-1 odds. The colt finished third in the Santa Anita Derby and is 1-0-3 in six career starts.

9:30 a.m.: Doors open at Churchill Downs

It’s race day at Churchill Downs, with fans flocking to the racetrack for the Kentucky Oaks.

Doors opened at 9 a.m., with attendees encouraged to park at other lots around South Louisville rather than the lots just outside Churchill Downs.

The weather is ideal for race day, with sunny conditions expected. In 2022, the Kentucky Oaks attracted 100,118 fans.

Friday’s first race is scheduled to start around 10:30 a.m., with the last scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

What to expect at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs will host a full racing card on Friday before the evening main event.

Today’s forecast called for rain earlier in the week, but cleared from Friday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s expected in Louisville.

The Kentucky Oaks is the 11th of 13 races throughout the day and is preceded each year by a parade of breast and ovarian cancer survivors on the racetrack (participants are encouraged to wear pink to honor the day fundraising efforts for women’s health issues).

What to expect in the Kentucky Oaks race

Looking to win some cash in Friday’s big race? Best odds experts at the Courier Journal’s annual Better Derby Betting event say the field is wide open this year.

Fresh paint, trained by Brad Cox, is probably your morning favorite. She was listed at 5-2 after Monday’s Kentucky Oaks draw and is one of three Cox horses in the race, along with The Alys look (15-1) and Botanical (4-1).

Secret Oath won the race in 2022, with jockey Luis Saez aboard. Could he still strike this year? He will ride Dorth Vader (20-1) in Friday’s race.

The Kentucky Oaks come with a purse of $1.25 million and will air on USA Network, with streaming options available through NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

