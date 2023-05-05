FOCUSFashion: the brotherhood shapes the present and the future of men with Tie Tuesdays

La Fraternité/La Hermanadad has brought together a community of men on campus who recognize their sense of belonging, confidence and fashion sense with their weekly Tie Tuesday meetings.

The Fraternity is an organization of Montclair State University with the purpose of uplifting black and brown men in education, social life, and professional life. Neck Tie Tuesday is a club initiative to encourage its members to dress professionally.

Justin Sumler, a communications and media studies student and treasurer of The Brotherhood, explained The Brotherhood’s mission from the perspective of students and executives.

“An important component of being on The Brotherhood’s electronic board is that we are focused on changing the narrative and building professionalism among Black and Hispanic communities,” Sumler said.

Sumler also explained the importance of Neck Tie Tuesday related to menswear and part of his extracurricular responsibility.

“Going to Neck Tie Tuesday is a huge part of keeping the narrative going and making a presence on campus, so showing up here and having something professional, that influenced my fashion because that dictates what I going to wear every single day to make sure I’m dressed properly,” Sumler said. “I fit into that category and take responsibility as a member of the e-board.”

Sumler pointed out how The Brotherhood can easily be incorporated into campus-wide events, especially with their clothing choices.

“Different events on campus have a fashion theme, so being part of the e-board, we have to attend these things, co-sponsor some of them and have our own, and most of the time when we have events like that, dress is mostly formal,” Sumler said. “So having the right wardrobe, going to different stores and buying clothes that fit that category, it really shapes fashion the way I go over the course of the semester.”

Hunter Ayala, a business administration specialist and current president of The Brotherhood, shared how Neck Tie Tuesday helped him impact his experience with the student organization, which ultimately led to him becoming president.

“For me, Neck Tie Tuesday was a very important part of why I joined The Brotherhood, to destroy the stereotype that men of color can’t be as professional as everyone else. [race]”, Ayala said. “It shaped me a lot because it helped me understand that you can be the best person you can be, but when you look better, you feel better.

Ikenna Onyegbule, Junior Information Systems Management student, current Creative Director and President-Elect of The Brotherhood for Fall 2023, explained how the main idea of ​​the weekly events is to help men go out and create their comfort zone.

“Most of the men who go to Neck Tie Tuesday aren’t used to dressing up because it’s not really who we are,” Onyebule said. “For some people, it takes a while to get used to and feel comfortable enough to dress [like] that on a daily basis you don’t see your peers wearing a dress shirt with pants and a tie.

Nyron Mitchell, a young family development student, current events coordinator and vice president-elect of The Brotherhood for Fall 2023, shared how Tie Tuesdays and being in The Brotherhood helped him get there. where he is today.

“A [alumnus] who was our president last year, Tommy Foster, I always asked him for advice like, ‘What does it take to be a better man?’” Mitchell said. “And one thing he said to me that sticks in my mind is ‘the image’; the way you present yourself, the way you talk, your appearance.

It can be surprising for young men to wear formal clothes in college every day. Mitchell shared how he was in this boat at one point, but changed through The Brotherhood.

“With fashion itself, I’ve never been the type of guy to wear formal clothes [clothes]”Mitchell said. “But once I became a member of this great organization at [Montclair State]it opened me up more to dressing formally at events in my own image and representing myself.

Vincent Daniels, a senior justice studies and public relations officer for The Brotherhood, also pointed out how the events of The Brotherhood benefited him in terms of his intentionality with fashion.

“Neck Tie Tuesday has always been the type of event to keep you on your toes,” Daniels said. “Knowing that every Tuesday’s schedule to meet is two o’clock and professional or formal dress, it really makes you think, ‘I want to plan how I’m going to dress for today in the best professional way and push this measure .'”

The Brotherhood seeks to build and enhance the social, collegiate, and professional experiences of Montclair statesmen, and Daniels also gave insight into the kind of environment his organization provides for them, no matter who they are.

“I can say I’ve had many Tie Tuesdays where I’ve seen a new face of a guy who just came out of an interview or just with nice clothes and introduce him to The Brotherhood and what we stand for and understand that it is around perseverance, diversity, leadership, discipline and academic excellence,” Daniels said.