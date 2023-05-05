Inside the Crazy Rise of Superfake Handbags

A strange and complicated cloud of emotions engulfed me wherever I carried the bag. I contacted more sellers and bought more replicas, hoping to shake it up. I hauled a (rather enticing) $100 Gucci 1955 Horsebit rep while on vacation through Europe; I’ve worn the Triomphe to celebrity-inundated parties in Manhattan, finding myself preening to the approving and welcome smiles of wealthy strangers. There’s enough superiority that comes with luxury bags, but to my surprise I found that to be even more the case with superfakes. Paradoxically, if there is anything more everyday than a fake bag that comes out of a makeshift factory of anonymous workers studying how to reproduce someone else’s idea, in another sense, it there is nothing more original.

While a wardrobe can reveal something of the personality and emotion of the wearer, a luxury handbag is a hollow basin, expressing nothing individualistic at all. Instead, a handbag communicates certain ineffable ideas: money, status, the ability to move in the world. And so, if you think fashion is inherently about artifice, consider wink items like Maison Margielas Replica sneakers, or the eye-popping profits of mass-produced luxury items by LVMH, then there’s a argument to be made that the superfake handbag, blunt and frank to the buyer about its deception, is the most honest and unvarnished article of all.

I asked writer Judith Thurman, whose sartorial ideas I’ve always admired, about the hold designer handbags have had on women for decades. Why do we crave very expensive bags in the first place? Why do some buyers submit to price increases of several thousand dollars and risk bankruptcy for them? It’s kind of inclusive exclusivity, Thurman told me. A handbag is a small pleasure, and it is the only fashion item that is not sacrificial. Clothes, with their unforgiving size labels and rigid shapes, can instill cruel horror or disappointment in those who wear them. The bags, on the other hand, bring no shame, only pleasure. There’s an intangible feeling when you’re wearing something precious that makes you feel more precious, she theorizes. And we all need, in this incredible time of cosmic insecurity, a little boost that you can stick over your shoulder that makes you feel a little more special than if you were wearing something that costs 24 $.99. It’s a mass illusion, but the fashion industry is a mass illusion. When does a mass illusion become a reality?

Thurmans first splurge with a designer bag was an Issey Miyake Bao Bao which she bought for the full retail price of around $900. (Buying this bag drove me crazy.) After it fell apart from wear and tear, she couldn’t justify the price of another, and Issey Miyake also stopped making his favorite model. So she went to Alibaba and bought two cheap replicas. It was very strange, says Thurman. There was an aura to the real thing that the fake didn’t have. And if you ask me what that means, I almost can’t tell. Part of that was the spirit of going to the store and paying more money than I could afford.

Volkan Yilmaz goes by Tanner Leatherstein on TikTok, where some 800,000 followers watch him cut and tear popular silhouettes from Chanel or Louis Vuitton to assess whether the quality of a given handbag is worth it from a fashion perspective. quality and craftsmanship. (Spoiler: very rarely. Except for Bottega Veneta or Herms.) The cost of a luxury bag never depends on its material, Yilmaz told me.

The fact that the benefits of an idea, endless duplications, only come in one (big, corporate) pocket is precisely why many young consumers view fake bags as better than the real thing. For them, counterfeit luxury in a world already awash with cheaper dupes of all kinds, from eye shadow to electronics is not an unethical scandal, but a big happy open secret. Replica communities poke fun at big luxury companies, taking a subversive and clingy attitude to the man. A handbag is a mass-produced item, it’s not a piece hanging in a museum, told me Kirstin Chen, who was inspired to write her novel Counterfeit by the Virginia woman who ripped off the department stores . Jordan T. Alexander, a 29-year-old TikTok designer who has made videos about replica bags, told me she sometimes sees them as the democratization of fashion. Trina, a woman who sells imported replicas to customers in Las Vegas and who asked to be identified only by her first name, sees the greatest passion for counterfeits among middle-class women of color who seem emboldened to find themselves with access to a different world: A bag makes a woman behave more chicly. Does the woman walking out of Target, getting in her vehicle or whatever, feel good? That’s the whole story.

In the face of growing wealth disparity in the world, it is no longer fashionable to keep things expensive anyway. Actress Jane Birkin, who lent her name to the Hermss crown jewel, shrugs at fake Birkins: It’s fine if everyone has one or wants one, she told Vogue in 2011. If people want to go for the real thing, fine. If they go for copies, that’s fine too. I really don’t think it matters. The earliest recorded example of the English word snob dates back to shoemakers in the 18th century and soon came to be used in reference to anyone of lower rank. (A rumor, though unsubstantiated, attributes the etymology to the Latin phrase sine nobilityor without nobility.) According to the Oxford Dictionary of Word Origins, university students mocked the lowly snobs outside their doors, and the word eventually came to describe people who tried to emulate their more affluent neighbours. the schemers, the swindlers, the wannabes only for the word to come to define the arrogance of this high class clean elite group.