The best designer belts for men to tie every type of look together

Accessories can sometimes be an afterthought on an outfit, but we all know that the right one (or the wrong one) can have big consequences. Take a belt, for example. An accessory that has the very important function of keeping a man’s pants up, belts also have the power to complete a look. And since they’re literally placed right in the center of your clothes, they can also be the unlikely star of your dress show, especially if you opt for a statement-making belt. (Bonus points if you are daring with your Sun glassesAlso.)

When it comes to the best designer belts for men, many of them range from the more showy, to the more easily identifiable (like Gucci’s famous double G), to more understated classic designs that can be worn as any occasion. at the top. They can dress a simple hoodie Or Jean jacket, or add the finishing touch to your head-to-toe designer look. But one thing is certain: whether you want your belt to be a main character in your style story or a more understated element of your outfit, you can’t go wrong with a well-made, high-quality design.

Updating your spring/summer wardrobe? Check out over 12 of the best designer belts for men below, from practical reversible options to ones with a rock n roll edge.

1. Gancio Salvatore Ferragamo Double Reversible Belt

The iconic double Gancio is featured on many Ferragamo belts, so you have your fair share of options. However, this one is a great choice because it’s basically two belts in one black and brown thanks to the reversible design.

2. Ralph Lauren Purple Lable RL Logo Leather Belt

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good designer belt. With its timeless leather design and gold single prong buckle, you can wear this Ralph Lauren belt with casual jeans or pants suitable for work. The leather loop also features the brand’s RL logo.

3. Versace First Line The Medusa The Greek Web Belt

If subtlety isn’t your style, go for Versaces statement web belt Adorned with the iconic La Greco pattern of Italian fashion houses and a bold gold Medusa buckle. Also available in red, black/gold and all black.

4. Wide Gucci leather belt with double G buckle

For an immediate statement maker, you really can’t go wrong with the immediately recognizable double G. The design has been worn by celebrities like Justin Theroux and TI.

5. Fendi Black Leather Belt

Not your average black belt. This Fendi leather belt (also available in brown) is made in Italy and features a reversible design with a brushed metal FF logo closure.

6. Tom Ford 4cm Full Grain Leather Reversible Belt

Reversible belts, like Tom Ford’s, are a smart way to make sure you have a belt that can work with almost any outfit while saving space in your closet. Made in Italy, this belt is crafted from scratch-resistant full-grain leather so you’ll have it in your collection for a long time.

7. Reversible belt with Kenzo logo buckle

Kenzo’s playful aesthetic is seen in this bold enamel logo belt by the Parisian luxury brand founded by Japanese designer Kenzo Takada. (It is now owned by LVMH.) It features

8. Burberry Louis Plaid Belt

Burberrys signature Louis plaid print gets the belt treatment, but you can just flip this piece of leather plus the days when you prefer an understated look.

9. Christian Louboutin Loubi Spiked Leather Belt

A serious upgrade from the spiked belt of your punk-rock youth, this Christian Louboutin belt features black colored hardware and that famous Louboutin red on its underside. It is available in black, red, navy and other hues, as well as with gold studs.

10. Bottega Veneta intrecciato leather belt 35 cm

If you prefer something that jumps out from the traditional leather belt, this one from Bottega Veneta has a silver buckle and a bold cobalt intrecciato design.

11. Paul Smith Reversible Embroidered Leather Belt

Looking for a versatile style that goes with just about anything? This easy to wear, reversible leather belt by Paul Smith features a polished silver buckle and is available in black with embroidered stripe detailing on the other side.

12. Gucci Leather Belt with Web Band

If you’re looking for something more understated from Gucci, this calf leather belt appears as a classic design with its square buckle, but the famous green and red stripe of the Italian fashion houses is a small but striking detail.

13. Prada Custom Leather Belt

Get the A-list treatment and create a one-of-a-kind Prada belt straight from the Italian luxury fashion house. You can choose your own style of logo buckle (including the iconic enamel triangle pattern) and colorful Saffiano leather strap (or opt for classic black or brown).

14. Saint Laurent Folk Buckle Leather Belt

If you are a fan of vintage style, you may like this Saint Laurent belt for its hardware, which has been polished and marbled to give it a rustic, worn look. Crafted in Italy from black Italian calfskin, opt for this belt when you want something with a bit of character but not too flashy.

