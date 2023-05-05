2023 Allbirds SuperLight Review

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Fast fashion is a heavy burden on the planet, but Allbirds has created new ways to lighten the load by introducing its SuperLight collection. With this capsule, Allbirds methods of creating the most eco-efficient shoes possible are also applied to the design concept, resulting in the lightest sneakers imaginable.

The Allbirds SuperLight collection debuted the new SuperLight Trainer, a performance sneaker designed for fitness training. The collection also includes an update to their famous Tree Runners, modernized to weigh less than the original model.

Each style is available in men’s sizes 7-14 and women’s sizes 5-11. They are both available in four colors: Blizzard, Calm Taupe, Calm Teal and Natural Black. Limited edition colors of SuperLight Trainers include Pure Azure and Calm Cargo.

In this Allbirds SuperLight review, we test how these sneakers feel on foot as well as how they perform in fitness settings. Here you’ll find our guide with full reviews of all the Allbirds sneakers we’ve tested and loved..

What’s new with the Allbirds SuperLight capsule

The flagship model from SuperLight’s debut is the Trainer, which draws inspiration from the brand’s existing performance sneaker archives, complete with the signature eyelet hoops. The main distinction of the trainers is that they weigh only 4.25 ounces in total (about the same weight as a pair of darts). This was accomplished using Allbirds new SuperLight foam, a nitrogen infused version of their sugarcane-based SweetFoam. They are free from the usual chemical additives found in many rubber soles, and therefore much lighter.

As you would expect from Allbirds, leaving minimal impact on the environment is paramount. So far, the sneakers have the lowest carbon midsoles of any of their other shoes. The entire SuperLight capsule is constructed from eco-friendly materials like eucalyptus fiber and laces made from recycled plastic bottles. The SuperLight project sets an exciting precedent for the imminent debut of All birds M0.0NSHOTthe world’s first zero-carbon sneaker.

This badge indicates that Allbirds SuperLight trainers have a carbon footprint of 2.4 kg CO2e.

How it feels to exercise in Allbirds SuperLight Trainers

Given that they’re literally almost weightless, the SuperLight sneakers are the perfect shoe to stash in my bag for after-hour workouts. SuperLight Foam insoles are made from sugarcane-based EVA and look like styrofoam, but won’t crumble like real styrofoam does. They fit my feet with minimal lift, so I would suggest wearing them on the gym floor rather than an outdoor exercise location.

The Allbirds SuperLight sneakers are thin and light enough to fit perfectly with work bag essentials.

The wispy upper panel of the sneakers hugs my feet and is made with a breathable, paper-thin semi-transparent material. I tested them to see how they fared during a two hour dance class and was impressed with how freely I could move in shoes that barely felt there.

The SuperLight Trainers hug the foot in an aerodynamic silhouette.

The SuperLight Trainers are well-rounded performance sneakers capable of withstanding a variety of athletic disciplines. For activities where having full foot flexibility is an advantage, wearing them is the next best thing to going barefoot.

Unlike the SuperLight Tree Runners, the Trainers come in half sizes, so you may find a more snug fit if your feet fall somewhere in between. I ordered the right size and they fit perfectly, but if they don’t you can return them to Allbirds for free within 30 days.

Men’s Allbirds SuperLight Sneaker Review

The Allbirds SuperLight trainers come in limited-edition colors like this cargo green.

My first impression of the Allbirds SuperLight Trainers was that they are super light. None of the Allbirds shoes are incredibly bulky or heavy, but at just over 5 ounces, the SuperLight sneakers are noticeably lighter than any other style I’ve worn from the brand.

Most of the weight saving comes from the airy mesh upper. It’s so breathable you can practically see through it, so you’ll want to be careful what socks you wear with it. The design also uses targeted grip zones on the outsole rather than a full-length rubber outsole.

The soles of the Trainer are lightly padded to provide traction at the pressure points of the foot.

Overall, the SuperLight Trainers sacrifice support in favor of a comfortable light feeling on your feet. Allbirds call them a gym-ready training shoe ideal for home workouts, cross-training and HIIT, but the lightweight, breathable design also makes them ideal for anyone looking for an airy summer sneaker. everyday wear or an easily packable shoe for travel. Amir Ismael, Editor, Insider Reviews

Allbirds Women’s SuperLight Tree Runner Review

The SuperLight Tree Runners are comfortable everyday trainers, available in a subtle dusty pink.

The SuperLight Tree Runners are so light you almost can’t believe it. If you’re going on a trip and want to pack a pair of sneakers that won’t take up much weight or space in your suitcase, this is it. But even though they weigh next to nothing, they don’t feel cheap or fall apart. Also, I love the bit of extra padding on the heel, where most sneakers will give you blisters. Even without really breaking them, I don’t worry at all about them pinching or hurting. Samantha Crozier, Editor, Insider Reviews

The bottom line

The Allbirds SuperLight sneakers are not only super light, but super portable and super practical. The breathable mesh and miraculously lightweight midsole provide a feeling of weightlessness on foot. This could only be achieved by using the most durable materials that have served Allbirds so well.

Using as few materials as possible, the SuperLight capsule is not only a thoughtful consideration for the planet, but an ingenious way to make sneakers as light as air.