France drops investigation by fashion groups into Uyghur forced labor





French magistrates have dropped an investigation into allegations that four fashion retailers were sourcing from China involving the forced labor of the Uyghur population.

The Paris National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating alleged crimes against humanity, said it had suspended the investigation. New complaint? The plaintiffs’ lawyer, William Bourdon, told French news agency AFP they would file a new complaint. Magistrates had in 2021 begun investigating allegations that multinational companies, including Uniqlo and the owner of Zara, were complicit in crimes against humanity. The case was based on a complaint filed by the anti-corruption group Sherpathe French branch of Clean Clothes Campaignand the Uyghur Institute of Europe, as well as by a Uyghur woman who had been detained in a camp in Xinjiang, China. They accused Inditex, the Spanish owner of Zara and other big brands, Uniqlo, French fashion group SMCP and shoemaker Skechers of using cotton produced in the Xinjiang region. Rights groups estimate that at least a million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the Xinjiang region, where China has also been accused of forcibly sterilizing women and impose forced labour. The allegations followed a March 2020 report by a non-governmental organization called the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. “Lack of competence” On April 12, the prosecution sent the complainants a letter telling them that it was ending the investigation because it did not have “competence to pursue the facts contained in the complaint”. All four fashion groups at the time denied the accusations, with Inditex claiming to have strict traceability controls in place. Uniqlo said it carried out third-party inspections to ensure its suppliers were not violating human rights. SMCP said on Thursday it had always denied the allegations and believed the investigation had been dropped “after the SMCP Group name and brands were removed in October 2022” from the Australian NGO’s report. .

