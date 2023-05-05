Shíshálh Nation Honors Red Dress Day





May 5th is Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People

On May 5, 10 red dresses hung from the rafters of the Shíshálh Nation Administration Building, their colorful fabric fluttering in the wind as they carried a powerful message: “No more stolen sisters.” Today is National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Red Dress Day. Similar ceremonies and events will take place across the country. On May 2, the House of Commons unanimously supported a motion to declare the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a pan-Canadian emergency. This motion also calls for funding for a new system to alert the public when someone is missing. Although the final report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released four years ago, little has changed, said Carol McBride, director of the Native Women’s Association of Canada. “We are in crisis. The Native Women’s Association of Canada created the SafePassage websitea “community-based, trauma-informed, and survivor-centered initiative” that “tracks cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, transgender, gender-diverse and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S+), monitors safety issues in courses, provides honors-based safety resources, educates the public and media about the MMIWG2S+ genocide, and commemorates and honors our stolen loved ones. The report THE final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was released in June 2019 and came after two years of public hearings and evidence gathering across the country during which the inquest heard from more than 2,380 “family members, survivors of violence, experts and knowledge keepers,” according to the survey website. The final report identified 231 calls for justice for “governments, institutions, social service providers, industries and all Canadians” under the themes of culture, health and well-being, human security and justice. “The truths shared at these National Inquiry hearings tell the story – or, more accurately, thousands of stories – of acts of genocide against First Nations, Inuit, and 2SLGBTQQIA women, girls, and people. mestizos”, indicates the introduction of the summary of the final report. “This violence amounts to a race-based genocide of Indigenous peoples, including First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, which specifically targets women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people. “This genocide was reinforced by colonial structures, as evidenced by the Indian Act, the Sixties Scoop, residential schools and violations of human rights and the rights of Inuit, Métis and First Nations, among others. which has directly led to the current increase in rates of violence, death and suicide among Indigenous populations. Following the release of the report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to develop and implementyour national action plan to address MMIWG2S+, which was released in 2021. A progress report has been produced in 2022. With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/local-news/shishalh-nation-honours-red-dress-day-6960448

