Fashion
Fashion Briefing: How generative AI is changing the industry
This week, a deep dive into generative AI, including the intellectual property issues involved and how it’s changing the way fashion companies approach imaging, inventory management, marketing and product discovery. Scroll down to use Glossy+ comments, giving the Glossy+ community the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.
Generative AI is becoming a big efficiency game for fashion brands. Generative AI is an artificial intelligence algorithm trained on large datasets to create content, text, audio, and video. Beyond the advanced analytics that brands have been using for years, generative AI allows brands to create content faster and, most of the time, at a lower cost.
I think of artificial intelligence as a subcomponent of advanced analytics, where the steps are automated, said Sarah Willersdorf, global head of luxury at Boston Consulting Group. Willersdorf said the distinct characteristics of AI are machine learning, or the ability to self-learn, and natural language processing, which is the ability to understand or reproduce human language versus simple code. . One of the benefits of using generative AI is that it can come from unstructured datasets, as opposed to ordered datasets, she said.
With data being an integral part of AI content, there are growing legal issues regarding where that data comes from and who owns it. Brands eager to avoid litigation exclusively train and use generative AI using their own first-party data.
Although exact intellectual property laws have yet to be created specifically for the use of AI, visual media company Getty has already filed a lawsuit trial against the creators of Stable Diffusion, an AI image generator, in February. He alleged that the relevant photos had been used without permission, violating his copyright and trademark rights. Owners of big data like Getty should be big decision makers on how quickly the use of AI will become mainstream and what images are usable for generative AI.
Announced in April, German e-tailer Zalando uses ChatGPT, which is a generative AI text tool, as a virtual assistant for consumers. Protecting customer data is particularly important to Zalando, according to a company spokesperson. We aim to create a trusted companion for our customers that includes privacy and AI protection in line with Zalandos’ commitment to delivering a trusted experience, they said.
In order for our Fashion Assistant to provide relevant answers, customer searches are handled by ChatGPT on our behalf, they said. However, this happens under a service provider agreement that includes the protections required under the General Data Protection Regulation, including a data processing agreement. This means that OpenAI will not process our customers’ data at all for their own purposes, but only under our instructions and under our control.
For early mode users training AI on their own data, the results have been very good. Sheep Inc, a British luxury knitwear brand founded in 2018, used it to develop a campaign to be released on May 19. The AI integration, which leveraged the brand’s past campaign photography, reduced the brand’s typical campaign timeline from eight weeks to just a few days, according to the company.
Sheep Inc used its own photography and AI tools to create photorealistic campaign images featuring its Half Zip knitwear, sheep and mannequins. The creative team worked with the tools to create the desired images. Company representatives declined to elaborate on the specific tools used and the investment required.
Sheep Inc already uses NFC tags to track its garments from its source of sustainable wool in New Zealand through stages including processing and manufacturing. For the 10-person team, leveraging an AI-powered campaign has many benefits, including saving time, cost, and carbon impact.
We’re still looking forward to what’s next and how we can further improve our impact,” said Edzard Van der Wyck, co-founder of Sheep Inc. “With all of these generative AI tools coming out, we rightly understand that there’s a lot of technological fear surrounding it. We still take this with some trepidation, but from a content creation perspective, it’s a real game-changer.
Typical campaigns for a luxury brand like Sheep Inc take 4-8 weeks to produce. Steps include finding models, creating mood boards, finding the right photographer and location, taking photos and editing them. It’s an expensive process, and if the final imagery isn’t right or doesn’t get positive feedback from customers, you often have to start over.
We’re still a growing company and we can’t compete with the marketing budgets of some of these huge fashion houses, Van der Wyck said. We want to create these exciting, aesthetic worlds that people want to engage with, but often times it’s actually unaffordable. It’s very hard to get that level of result if you do it through traditional shooting means, but with AI it’s much easier.
Fashion shoots also have a significant carbon footprint. If we’re going to do something remotely exotic, there’s the carbon footprint of travel, Van der Wyck said. We also wanted to bring in some sheep, but were hesitant to do so because then animal welfare issues come into play. For the new campaign, AI sheep images were used.
Van der Wyck said the costs of AI campaigns are minimal, especially compared to traditional brand campaigns, and they reduce the burdens of a small team. In this current environment, to survive you have to be very frugal, because margins are everywhere so tight and marketing costs are increasing massively. To ensure its campaign complied with the law, Sheep Inc only used its own first-party data to train the AI, he said.
Van der Wyck is also leveraging AI for other areas of its business. This includes sales processes, inventory demand forecasting and customer service. One of our customer experience team members also manages our B-Corp process, he said. With the AI, and she’ll have more time to [focus] on the [B-Corp] side of things.
Meanwhile, for Revolve, AI image generation has opened up new potential around marketing creativity. The e-tailer chose creative agency AI Maison.Meta, the host of AI Fashion Week, to produce and execute its latest Best Trip poster campaign which ran in multiple locations in Palm Springs this month. last. The creatives mined the image data, creating a prompt that took into account Revolve signatures, including influencers, bold colors and festival connections.
Revolve started as a technology company, so we felt AI reflected our history of innovation and the next phase of evolution, said Michael Mente, Founder and CEO of Revolve. Our goal in this campaign was not to cut costs, but to create a campaign that leveraged AI technology to produce something that traditional production couldn’t do. At the moment, Revolve uses image data pulled from various sources by Stable Diffusion.
We believe AI has the potential to touch every aspect of our business in some way, and we are aggressively exploring the latest technologies and tools in every area, Mente said.
AI was first used by Revolve in its fraud department six years ago, and the company has since continued to roll out applications across the organization. Revolve, which is a publicly traded company, invests heavily in technology, which is repeatedly mentioned in earnings calls. Overall, investors have long passionate about companies that prioritize innovation.
