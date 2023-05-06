Leading Men’s Brand Potro Named Finalist in the Activewear/Casualwear Category for the Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Awards





NEW YORK , May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 27th Edition Fashion Group International, Inc. (FGI) The Rising Star Awards red carpet awards ceremony and event is scheduled for May 8 , 11am-2pm at the Midtown Manhattan lighthouse. Potro is thrilled and thrilled to be a part of FGI history as a finalist for the 2023 RISING STAR AWARDS.

Spanish-inspired brand Potro unveiled its SS23 collection featuring Latin-American Boxer Brian Ceballo , summer house star Chris Leoni , and Latin American singer composer Daniel Jude known for his remarkable songs “Dancing Slowly” and more recently “Wild Heart”. The singer has worked closely with the fashion director and founder of Potro Joseph DeAcetis compose an original song titled “Potro.” The song captures the essence of Latin romanticism and inspires us all to look up and forward for the SS23 collection. Designed to celebrate and honor the unification of Latino culture in America, Potro uses the heritage of menswear to create a modern style frontier. The polo shirt is the focal point of the brand. Its collar with loose folds or complex textures, combined with its prestigious Potro logo, reaffirms the polo‘s status as a garment worthy of further consideration. “Hispanic/Latino culture has had a monumental impact on WE culture, art and music to the world of fashion,” says Joseph DeAcetis ,Founder and CEO of colt inc. “These polo shirts‘s testify to the importance of the Spanish heritage and the influence on The United States of America . latin‘s diverse experiences have brought to life these distinct and unique versions of this classic look.” Potroworks with family factories in Peru to create a one-of-a-kind fabric that is soft, lightweight, breathable and comfortable. Each garment is cut and sewn by artisans to create the perfect unparalleled polo shirt with unparalleled aesthetics, quality, comfort and fit. Potro is dedicated to providing timeless clothing, made by artisans who are fairly compensated, receiving their fair share of the value created. At the price of $149.00 , the Potro polo shirt comes in a variety of colors and can be paired with anything. All items are available for purchase at potro.com. Media Contact:

