‘We are in crisis’: Red Dress Day honored as leaders say there is still work to be done

The president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada says it’s clear there’s an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the release of the final report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

We are in crisis, said Carol McBride.

Red dresses will be displayed across the country on Friday to mark National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. It became known as Red Dress Day and the empty clothes serve as a symbol of the lives that were lost.

Every year there are more events, gatherings and art exhibitions. Despite increased awareness and a thorough national investigation, McBride said the situation facing Indigenous girls and women has not changed significantly.

I am mother. I am a sister. I am an aunt, she said. And I just imagine that some of our families and our wives are hurting right now.

The survey’s final report was released in 2019 and included broad calls for change. He revealed that Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than any other group in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted the investigation’s findings that the crisis amounted to genocide.

Sixty-three percent of Indigenous women have experienced violence and nearly half have experienced sexual assault, Statistics Canada said in a report last year.

Winnipeg has been dubbed Ground Zero.

At least 28 Indigenous women in Manitoba have died as a result of violence since May 2020, said Sandra DeLaronde, team leader for the Manitoba MMIWG2S+ implementation team. The majority were in Winnipeg.

A group hung 101 red dresses along a chain-link fence outside a landfill in Manitoba’s capital during the winter. Winnipeg police say the bodies of four Indigenous women were dumped in landfills last year.

The remains of three of the women have not been found. A man has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of the four women.

The remains of another Aboriginal woman were also found in a landfill earlier this year. Police said his death was not a homicide.

“When I think about it, I cry,” DeLaronde said. “I have to focus on the thousands of women and girls who are still here and how we can protect them.”

DeLaronde said it’s important to recognize that Indigenous peoples are sacred and shouldn’t just be honored when they’re gone.

The House of Commons on Tuesday unanimously supported a motion declaring the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a pan-Canadian emergency. He also called for funding for a new system to alert the public when someone is missing.

The truth is the truth, said Leah Gazan, the Winnipeg MP who introduced the motion. It’s one thing to recognize the truth. It is another to act.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada criticized the federal government for not doing more or for acting quickly enough. McBride said Tuesday’s motion was an important step, but there’s still a long way to go.

Most of the funds announced to respond to the inquiry’s 231 Calls for Justice got stuck in government bureaucracy, DeLaronde said, and they didn’t reach the front lines and the Indigenous women and families who need them. .

DeLaronde added that all Canadians should use Red Suit Day to reflect on what they can do to create change.

“Red Dress is a movement people can support because it’s an opportunity to transform the very fabric of this country.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 5, 2023.