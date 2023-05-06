Tennessee’s men’s tennis team, ranked ninth and ranked No. 8 overall, is ready for the NCAA Tournament, starting with regional action this Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, at Barksdale Stadium.

Tennessee (21-7), one of eight seeds in the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season, is scheduled to face Belmont on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in the round of 16.

The Knoxville Regional features Tennessee, Belmont, Wake Forest and Memphis.

Tennessee finished second in the SEC this year, with a 10-2 conference record. He reached the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, before narrowly dropping a 4-3 decision against Kentucky.

Live stats will be provided by UTsports.com and can be foundhere. Live streaming throughout the weekend is available for free via Playsighthere.

Tickets for the Knoxville Regional are on sale for $5 per day and can be purchasedhere. UT students get in free with a student ID. Free tennis parking is located at SC40 in the Kingston Pike building. Additional parking information can be foundhere.

For outdoor games at Barksdale Stadium this season, concessions and alcoholic beverages will be sold in the lobby at the top of the stand behind court two. More information on Tennessee’s fan experience improvement efforts can be found here.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday May 6

Game 1 Wake Forest vs. Memphis 10 a.m. ET

Game 2 Tennessee vs. Belmont 1 p.m. ET

Sunday May 7

Match 3 Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2 1 p.m. ET

BELMONT SCOUTING

Belmont (21-5) has won each of its last 14 games, including a 4-1 win over Tennessee Tech to claim the Horizon League tournament championship.

Saturday is the third meeting between the Vols and the Bruins. Tennessee beat Belmont, 7-0, in 2013 and 6-1 in 2018, with both games being played in Knoxville.

Tennessee has advanced to the Round of 16 in 19 of its last 20 NCAA regional appearances.

SCOUTING WAKE FOREST

A potential game Saturday would be Tennessee’s 20th game against Wake Forest, with the Vols holding a 13-6 series advantage, dating back to 1975.

In 2022, the top-ranked Vols battled to a 4-3 win at home to the Demon Deacons on January 25. This season, Wake Forest won 4-3 over Tennessee in Winston-Salem on Jan. 22.

Wake Forest fell to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals, 4-3, after picking up victories over Virginia Tech and NC State in the event. The Demon Deacons won the NCAA national title in 2018 and finished second nationally in 2019.

MEMPHIS SCOUTING

Tennessee’s potential game Saturday with state foe Memphis (13-7) would mark the 13th all-time meeting in the series, with UT holding an 11-1 all-time advantage. The Tigers’ lone victory over the Vols was 4-3 on January 20, 2012 in Knoxville.

2023 is the third straight season in which Memphis has traveled east across the volunteer state for the NCAA Knoxville Regional. The Tigers advanced to the second round in 2021, before falling to Tennessee, 4-0. In 2022, Memphis lost to Duke in the first round, 4-1.

FLIGHTS IN THE RANKING

Simple

#5 Johannus Monday

#31 Emile Hudd

#117 Shunsuke Mitsui

Double

#4 Pat Harper / Johannus Monday

#59 Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui

RANKING BRUINS

Double

#88 Marko Ilic/Riccardo Trione

DEMON DEACONS IN THE RANKING

Simple

#4 Melios Efstathiou

#98 Jurabek Karimov

Double

#27 Matthew Thomson/Filippo Moroni

#38 Jurabek Karimov/Luciano Tacchi

#41 Filippo Moroni/Juan Lopez

TIGERS IN THE CLASSIFICATION

Simple

#68 Pablo Alemany

OJ time

SEC Player of the Year Johannus Monday is a combined 35-6 in doubles singles and doubles this spring. With 17-3 in singles and 18-3 in doubles, 29 of those 35 total wins are at the top of the roster (14-3 in singles No. 1 and 15-3 in doubles No. 1).

LIVE IN THE RANKING

With the ITA’s May 4 update to its singles and doubles rankings, Tennessee has been acclaimed top 10 singles or top 10 doubles in 25 of the last 26 ranking updates. the double season, dating March 24, 2021. The Vols have not only each this week, but a pair of top-five finishes with Monday at No. 5 in the singles standings and Monday’s duo and Pat Harper ranked 4th in the doubles standings.

DUBS DUBS

In 28 games this year, UT has won the doubles point 24 times. In its 94 games since the start of the 2021 double season, Tennessee has won the doubles point 73 times for a .777 clip in that span.

THE HISTORY OF AUSSIE HUNTING

Harper, with 94 career doubles wins at Tennessee, is one win away from tying Pablo Montana (1993-96) for 10th place on Tennessee’s doubles wins list. If he reached 100 career doubles wins by the end of the season, he would only become the ninth Vol to do so in a career.

POETRY IN MOSHUN

Mitsui is 12-1 in fourth place on the singles roster this season and 18-6 in doubles matches this spring. After going 11-2 for fourth place last season, Mitsui holds a career record of 23-3 at the position.

TENNESSEE’SSEC PRIZE

SEC Player of the Year

Johannus Monday

All-SEC First Team

Johannus Monday

Emile Hudd

All-SEC Second Team

Shunsuke Mitsui

FAST HITTERS

After recording 24 total singles wins a season ago, Angel Diaz already has 28 total singles wins in the 2022-23 campaign.

Senior Tennessee Blaise Bicknell has won six of its last nine completed singles matches.

This dual season Emile Hudd is a combined 30-8 (.789) at the No. 2 positions in singles and doubles.

The 2022-23 season marks the 36th straight season in which Tennessee has had at least one Australian on the roster, dating back to the 1987-88 season. This year, Harper continues the Australian tradition on Rocky Top.

Harper is one doubles win away from reaching 50 career doubles wins.

