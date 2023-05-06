Fashion
15 Zara Style Nordstrom Fashion Finds You Need In Your Spring Wardrobe
Spring fantasy! While everyone is snuggling up with their high school sweetheart at prom or getting ready for wedding season with their permanent plus-one, they have a crush on clothes. Shopping is our soul mate! And try to resist the urge to shop, we like to keep up with all the latest trends.
With spring in full swing and summer fast approaching, we were elevating our summer wardrobe. Zara has always inspired We with their trendy looks, but hard to stand out when everyone is shopping in the same store. So we found 15 Zara style pieces from Nordstrom that are chic and unique. We were totally wowed by these new finds!
BP cotton-gauze cargo shorts
Made with a lightweight cotton gauze, these stretchy shorts are ready for the resort! Cute enough for traveling on vacation but comfy enough for lounging around the house, these pocket shorts are a summer staple.
Open Edit Saydee Sandal
Perfectly inflated! If you’re looking for a pair of neutral block heels for the summer, these tie sandals are a step above the rest. Buyers say these shoes are super comfortable and make your feet look smaller.
Caslon linen joggers
Live in linen! Take these linen joggers from the grocery store queue to the school queue. These are our go-to pants for everyday errands!
Was $59On sale: $40You save 32%
See it!
Treasure & Bond Ribbed Tank Top
Sometimes all you need is a really strong foundation that holds your look together. This ribbed halter style tank top is extremely soft and flattering!
Sam Edelman Deacon Sandal
We love these raffia sandals by Sam Edelman! Featuring a beaded buckle and woven straps, these low heels are perfect for any occasion.
Splendid Gwendolyn long dress with ruffles
This long white dress is absolutely Splendid (see what we did there?)! Featuring a shimmering geometric pattern in a metallic finish, this tiered V-neck dress is puffy and airy.
La Blanca Island Goddess High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This high-necked one-piece is very similar to the styles sold by Zaras this season. This flattering ruched swimsuit offers tummy control and a sculpting shape. Available in black, emerald and ice blue.
The Hustler High Rise Fray Hem Ankle Jean
Every wardrobe needs white jeans for spring and summer! Designed with a high waist and frayed hem, these ankle-length Mother jeans fit you like a glove. As one shopper said, these jeans are stretchy and so flattering! By far the most comfortable jeans I have owned.
Griffin Slip-On Sandal by Sam Edelman
Braided beauty! Almost every review we read called these summer slides cute and comfy.
Was $100On sale: $70You save 30%
See it!
BTB Los Angeles Riley Pouch
The last drop! This trendy straw clutch comes in seven great shades for spring and summer.
worldly socialite Floral Print Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Spring in full bloom! We’re swooning over this floral maxi dress with delicate shoulder ties, a smocked bodice and a tiered silhouette.
Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts
These are my favorite denim shorts of all time! Designed with distressed details, these flattering shorts look well-dressed. The color also goes with All!
BP Nola Sandal
These transparent block heels are almost identical to a similar style from Zara. Reviewers love that these shoes are comfortable and affordable! In addition, they make your legs look long and match any outfit.
Free People Sundrenched smocked waist ruffled cotton maxi dress
This max is major! So fluid and breathable in the humid heat. Very comfortable, commented a customer. Perfect for summer.
Quay Australia Call the Shots 48mm Small Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
I own these Quay cat eye sunglasses and I’m obsessed! The white color is suitable for spring and summer, and the retro-inspired shape makes me feel like a glamorous old Hollywood starlet.
