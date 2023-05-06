11 Best Swim Dresses for Full Coverage

Swimsuit season is almost here. And while we can’t wait for endless days at the beach and afternoons by the pool, for some people the thought of having to buy a new bathing suit is enough to spoil some of that excitement.

And if you’re often filled with dread at the thought of trying on an endless array of bikinis and one-pieces that are too short and too revealing to find one that looks decent, let us introduce you to the swim dress. . They’re flattering, full-coverage, and sleek enough that you can build sand castles or jump in the pool without having to worry about how much skin you’re showing. Plus, they’re so cute you can even wear them to the local beach bar! All this to say that you will definitely want at least one to take on your next vacation.

From tummy control styles to cute patterned pieces, here are 11 shopper-favorite swim dresses to add to your rotation.

Whether you want a fun fruity print or a solid color that you can pair with your favorite cover-up, this Old Navy swimsuit dress is available in many different shades and patterns. Even better, the brand has assorted styles for the whole family, from bathing suits for dad to one-piece suits for your little ones, so you can all coordinate for your beach vacation snaps. This pick is currently on sale for under $40!

This vintage-inspired swimsuit has received over 22,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who raved about its flattering design and fit. The straps are designed to be adjustable for a custom fit and are available in sizes X-small to 6X-large to fit a range of body types.

Available in 14 different colors and patterns, shoppers say this bath robe is “flattering” and “comfortable.” “I’m struggling to find swimsuits that I like, but this really is a great find!” one reviewer wrote.

Described as comfortable, breathable and slimming by the brand, this swimsuit ticks all the boxes. It comes in several patterns and colors, although the floral prints look pretty perfect for anyone going on a tropical vacation.

While this one could technically be a bath romper, it’s so cute we couldn’t resist including it on this list. It’s a Target shopper favorite suit with an average rating of 4.5 stars and reviewers say it has “great coverage in all the right places” and is “surprisingly flattering.” “This is probably the best I’ve ever felt in a bathing suit in my entire life (and I’m 37),” one person even wrote.

Bal Harbor Bow Front One Piece Swim Dress

According to the brand, this one-piece dress has a power mesh panel, which helps control the tummy. Not to mention that it also has many elegant details, such as a V-neck and a bow on the front.

This swim dress is available in a range of sizes, from size X-small to size 24 to suit your figure. It provides full coverage for your torso and back and is even designed to hit your mid thigh to give your legs some coverage as well.

Lands’ End Tummy Control Overplis Faux-Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit

Lands’ End has a variety of swim dresses in its collection, and right now, many of them are on sale. This pretty option is built to resist the breakdown of chlorine, sunscreen, and sweat to last for many summers. Additionally, the brand claims that the fabric even offers UPF 50 sun protection.

While this top-rated swimsuit from J.Crew usually costs nearly $130, you can get it now for less than $60 during the brand’s sale—a 54% discount! The halter suit comes with removable padding and built-in UPF 50 sun protection. While it says machine washable, to prolong its lifespan, the brand recommends washing it by hand.

Lands’ End Halterneck Square Neckline Chlorine Resistant Swim Dress

With a square neckline design, adjustable ties and sewn-in cups for support, there’s so much to love about this swim dress. Plus, it’s made with Lycra Xtra Life spandex, which the brand claims lasts up to 10 times longer than regular spandex.

“I always buy tankinis. Saw this costume and decided to try it on,” one shopper wrote. “I couldn’t believe how comfortable it was. I thought the suspenders might bother me, but they’re so soft and you can barely notice them.” They added that it “hides a lot but is still so flattering”.