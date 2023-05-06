Chinese fashion mogul Shein denies low prices due to forced labor





Chinese low-cost fast fashion giant Shein has defended its business model, saying demand-driven production explains its low prices, not forced or cheap labor. Founded in China in 2008, Shein has quickly carved out a niche in the global fast fashion market, offering young, social media-savvy shoppers low-cost collections that rotate at a steady pace. Peter Pernot-Day, the Singapore-based company’s chief strategy officer, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Shein is “an on-demand manufacturer, the global pioneer of this technology” during a visit to Paris to attend the opening of a Shein pop-up store. Shein has eliminated “inventory risk” and “the largest component of apparel cost” by testing products with a small run and ramping up manufacturing if there is demand, Pernot-Day said. With 9,000 employees worldwide, Shein has big plans for expansion. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Shein’s sales grew 60% in 2021 to $16 billion worldwide, second only to Swedish name H&M. Pernot-Day stressed the importance of having teams in the countries, zones and regions of the company. shein online Pernot-Day said the fashion and lifestyle shopping experience would resemble a “digital department store”, referring to the posh department stores of Paris. Online, Shein plans to create a digital marketplace that will allow shoppers to purchase other products from other brands through its platform. But the relentless expansion of sales and production is exactly what non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and some governments blame Shein for, saying its low costs cannot be compatible with fair treatment of labor or the environment. Pernot-Day insisted that removing the risk of ending up with unsold stock and warehouses explained its ability to offer extremely low prices, such as T-shirts for just 4.99 euros ($5.50) . “We are able to accurately measure demand and only produce enough garments to meet it,” he said. Shein green Shein’s efforts to green his image include a used clothing company in the United States, sourcing materials and incorporating recycled materials into his products. While acknowledging “fair criticism” that its product pages offer consumers little detail on recycled content and other traceability factors, “we are trying to improve the way we describe and categorize our products,” said Pernot Day. The company has performed up to 300,000 chemical tests this year alone, he said, adding that it was working with Oritain, a product testing company that also works with the US government. In addition, Shein has “no suppliers in Xinjiang” in northwest China, where aid groups have accused him of using forced labor from Uyghurs, he added. US lawmakers recently asked the SEC’s financial watchdog to demand an independent investigation into allegations of Uyghur forced labor at several brands, including Shein. But the company uses a US government forced labor blacklist “to look at our supply chain and understand whether the companies are there or not,” Pernot-Day said. And when allegations are made about the sale of goods copied from Shein, “if it’s (proven) we remove it from sale, if not, we won’t,” he added, though ” it’s a difficult legal question.” “We have seen a reduction in the number of complaints against us” for intellectual property infringement, he added.

