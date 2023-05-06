Kate Middleton Looks Majestic in $500 Blue Dress Ahead of Coronation





Royal blue for the royal family. Kate Middleton attended a lavish party at Buckingham Palace ahead of Saturday’s coronation, with members of the Royal Family and other VIP guests from around the world sporting their finest ensembles as they celebrated the historic event. Middleton, 41, wore The Self-Portrait Twisted Crepe Midi Dress ($510) in a stunning royal blue color at the Friday event. The rich shade was possibly a nod to the UK’s Union Jack, which she previously graced while out with Prince William on Thursday. The Princess of Wales teamed the draped dress with her favorite sapphire and diamond fringe earrings, which once belonged to the Queen Mother. Kate Middleton looked regal in blue ahead of the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. Pool/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales dazzled in a cable crepe midi dress and diamond earrings. Pool/AFP via Getty Images The glamorous accessory made Middleton shine, as she is expected not to wear a tiara for the coronation ceremony. William, 40, looked dapper in a navy blue suit as he mingled with high-profile guests, including some who weren’t on the guest list for the coronation. “It will essentially be most of the Coronation VIP guests as well as anyone Their Majesties wanted to invite to the ceremony but were unable to due to reduced numbers at the Abbey,” a source said. told the Daily Mail of the pre-coronation party. She was joined by leaders from around the world, including Dr. Jill Biden. Getty Images As for Prince Harry, who arrived in the UK earlier on Friday, he did not join his family for the affair, with the duke planning to attend tomorrow’s coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, along with Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, showed up at the party in support of the king. Follow Page Six’s updated coverage of the coronation of King Charles III Other guests included: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Jigme Kesar and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, former Queen Princess Beatrix and future Queen Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. Middleton appeared to be in high spirits ahead of the party weekend. Getty Images The first lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, also attended the event, wearing a Tom Ford Floral Silk Dress ($1,495) after stepping out in hot pink from head to toe. The glamorous evening precedes the big day tomorrow, with coronation events including a procession through the streets of London before the ceremony begins at 11am BST (6am EST). King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a carriage created for Queen Elizabeth II to mark 60 years on the throne in 2012 before they are officially crowned.

