How Alexandre Mattiussi returns to the essentials of his label AMI





NUMRO: Your show is important to make time for me in light of recent January which marked a return to sound experiences. I figured that was the main thing, with less logos and a softer palette. Even deleting yourself was something I could and should do. The idea was to start from scratch all the old images on your brands with a blank page in order to be able to recount on Instagram… ALEXANDRE MATTIUSSI: I felt the return to the essence of AMI, something that I was aiming for just needed to do some housekeeping from the start, which is in my head and is about my relationship with the label. AMI has been around for 12 years now, it’s an international brand with outlets all over the world. I felt it was important to take some time for myself in light of recent personal experiences. I figured it was something I could and should do. The idea was to start from a blank page to return to the essence of AMI, which I had been aiming for from the beginning, which is an everyday wardrobe, simple, classic, smart and beautiful without too many fuss. The fashion business sometimes pushes you to do things that aren’t really you, and I wanted to free myself from those obligations. Did you feel like you were cheated by the system? What happened was that my father got very sick last summer. Today he is much better, thank God, because he was very well cared for. But in the face of illness, recalling the brevity of life, I no longer felt I could bow to the most superficial side of fashion. I make sure to keep the energy positive, I love my team and my work, I feel very spoiled by life, but sometimes we get carried away by our obligations and we no longer know why we were doing certain things. So I wanted to go back to basics: less PR, less collaborations, less celebrities, less clothes, just putting pure energy and passion at the heart of AMI. “AMI is a popular brand, (…) generous and benevolent, family, and my approach the rest.” For 12 years, you have been noticed by fabulous publicity stunts, in a way that no other independent French brand has managed, such as the giant posters shot by Jean-Paul Goude which showed you flying over Paris in a heart shaped ball. – loon, or appearance of AMIs in the series Emily in Paris. For me, AMI is not an elitist brand, which is fantastic, but it is sophisticated, because I come from the luxury sector. I worked for Dior, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs. So I want to offer well-made clothes, but in a more real context. People adopted AMI very quickly. When I watch most runway shows today, I find it all seems very exclusive, whereas today everyone is talking about inclusivity. AMI is a generous, welcoming, friendly, family brand… This has always been my approach. As for the campaign shot by Jean-Paul Goude and the appearance of the AMI logo on a balloon in Emily in Paristhese are more to do with a childhood dream!

